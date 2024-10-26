Manchester United fans got a glimpse into their future after star youngster Chido Obi-Martin scored a hat-trick in the opening 15 minutes of his full debut for the Under-18's on Saturday lunchtime.

The Reds took on Nottingham Forest in the Under 18's Premier League and the young Danish forward pounced on a loose back pass inside the opening 16 seconds to give the team the lead in his first start for the club since a high-profile move from Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

Obi-Martin didn't stop there however as he added a second just minutes later, firing in a shot low into the bottom corner to double the lead and his own personal tally. He then completed his hat-trick inside the opening 14 minutes of the game with another classy finish.

Chido Obi-Martin is Lethal

Incredible youth talent is impressing behind the scenes

The young striker came to prominence earlier this year when he scored 10 goals in a single game for the Arsenal youth team against Liverpool, and he was eyed by a host of clubs across Europe when it became evident he wouldn't be staying with the Gunners.

Ultimately it was Man Utd who won the race for his signature, beating off competition from clubs in Germany who made more lucrative offers, and they are now seeing the fruits of their labour.

Reports earlier this week suggested that staff behind the scenes at Carrington have been seriously impressed by his talent and expect him to make the step up to the Under-21's team in no time at all, such is the quality he possesses.

Chido Obi-Martin's Arsenal Stats (2023/24 U18 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 32 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 47 Minutes played 1,491

United have made it a priority in recent times to sign the top young talent and Obi-Martin was joined in the summer by Sekou Kone, while the club are also said to be showing an interest in the likes of Chris Rigg and midfielder Angel Gomes.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 26/10/2024.