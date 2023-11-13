Highlights James Toney and Donovan Ruddock's exhibition fight at their current ages is dangerous and unnecessary, leaving fans disturbed by their lethargic performance.

The trend of exhibition fights in boxing is primarily driven by money, with celebrities and influencers cashing in on the circuit.

The lack of regulation in boxing raises concerns over the protection of fighters' health, particularly in their final fights for a final purse.

James Toney and Donovan Ruddock are two legends of the game in the boxing ring, but unfortunately they are retired and should have stayed so. But over the weekend just past, the pair were thrust together in a farcial exhibition fight, which to be quite frank is just dangerous and unnecessary at their current ages. The likes of Mike Tyson and Ricky Hatto n have fought in these outings, in addition to Floyd Mayweather but he is far younger and in much better shape.

In a new world of boxing, it appears that money seems to be the catalyst for every event, and it couldn't have been clearer when famous 'Lights Out' returned to the ring aged 55. And in a similarly frightening level to that of Evander Holyfield who was knocked out by Vitor Belfort, the pair failed to impress fans who were left 'disturbed' overall by the minutes of fighting we saw unfold.

How Mike Tyson started the exhibition trend in boxing

Heavyweight legend Mike Tyson decided to follow what he often did during his professional career and transcend the sport by announcing his return in an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. The event was a huge success on the box office markey, with Tyson also handing an opportunity to YouTube boxer Jake Paul who drew a significant audience for his clash against Nate Robinson.

The fight was deemed a success despite both fighters being way past their best, although Tyson had shown some impressive skills in training footage. It was declared a draw although 'Iron' did enough to get the job done, but it set a precedent for these similar types of event to be staged particularly under new celebrity promotion Triller. Floyd Mayweather was one of those to cash in on the circuit having fought a whole host of influencers since it became common.

James Toney v Donovan Ruddock unfolds into disaster

Former three-weight champion Toney is now 55 years of age but this hasn't stopped him from being dragged into a worrying exhibition against boxing legend Donovan Ruddock, who is known for competing against Tyson and Lennox Lewis as a heavyweight. The pair were thrust together and both looked rather out of shape, with an incredible combined age of 114 going into their exhibition in Kingston, Jamaica.

It was a six-round encounter which in truth was six rounds too long, as the pair laboured to one of the most lethargic fights in recent times with Toney and Ruddock trying to put on their best displays, but limited due to no fault of their own. Both men did absorb some big punches which you don't particularly want to see at the age they are at, and it was a far cry in particular from the dazzling best of Toney who was previously such a success story.

Fans on social media were left utterly disgruntled by the turn of events, and it is no surprise particularly given the damage that both men have received throughout their boxing careers prior to this date. It is fair to say that boxing needs to be more regulated, with the fighters' interests better protected in terms of health as opposed to a disastrous final fight to earn a final purse.