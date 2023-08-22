Highlights Lionel Messi has single-handedly transformed Inter Miami, leading them to their first-ever trophy, the Leagues Cup.

Messi's arrival has coincided with an incredible goal-scoring streak, with 10 goals in seven games, propelling the team from last place to championship contenders.

Guardiola's insight into Messi's movement on the pitch reveals his tactical brilliance, as he strategically assesses the weaknesses in the opposing team's defense, creating space for himself to attack.

Lionel Messi has led Inter Miami to their first ever trophy, winning the Leagues Cup. Since arriving Stateside, the Argentine has scored 10 goals in seven games which has seen them claim the mid-season tournament in style.

Before Messi arrived, Inter Miami were the worst side in Major League Soccer, sitting bottom of the table. But his arrival has come at the perfect time, joining the club ahead of the League Cup - a tournament featuring MLS and Mexican Liga MX clubs.

Messi's career at Inter Miami so far

In the opening match of the tournament, Messi came off the bench to make his debut for the club. It ended in him scoring a stunning 94th-minute free kick to win the match 2-1 against Cruz Azul. Not a bad way to start your Inter Miami career.

And it just kept getting better. He made his first start in the second match against Atlanta United and was even given the armband. He rewarded the home fans with two goals inside 22 minutes to seal a 4-0 win.

Inter Miami were into the Round of 32, where they hosted Orlando City. But again, another two goals from Messi sealed a comfortable 3-1 win to take them into the last-16. That involved a trip to FC Dallas where they played out an entertaining 4-4 draw with Messi scoring twice - including an 85th minute equaliser. They triumphed on penalties, though, with Messi scoring from the spot.

It was then quarter-final time where they thrashed Charlotte 4-0 with Messi popping up with his customary goal. They then beat Philadelphia 4-1 in the semi-final where, you guessed it, Messi scored again.

So, onto Sunday's final where Inter Miami faced Nashville. And in the 23rd-minute, Messi scored possibly the best goal of his Inter Miami career so far. The World Cup winner picked the ball up 25 yards out, skipped past a few challenges to make space before curling the ball past the goalkeeper into the top corner. What a goal.

But there's an alternative angle of the goal that, somehow, makes it even better. One fan decided to jump film Messi wondering around the football pitch. After all, it's a bucket list event. The fan in question was probably thinking about stopping the video after about 60 seconds of Messi standing around not really doing much.

But then, as Inter Miami attack, he comes alive. He sprints forward, screams for the ball and, when it arrives, he produces his piece of magic to open the scoring. Incredible.

VIDEO: Lionel Messi's movement for his goal for Inter Miami

Fans simply couldn't get enough after seeing the clip. Check out the best reaction below:

Guardiola explains why Messi walks around so much

If you want to understand Messi's movement - or lack of - in more detail, you simply need to listen to his former manager, Pep Guardiola. He once explained Messi's thought process when he's simply walking around the pitch.

"He's not out of the game. He's involved," Guardiola said. "Moving his head.

"Right, left, left, right. He smells who is the weak point of the back four. After five, ten minutes, he has the map. He knows if I move here, here, I will have more space to attack.

"Oh, that's genius! That is quite incredible. We are contemporary of that guy. So enjoy it. Lionel Messi, just simply one of a kind. He is so good."