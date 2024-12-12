Footage of Manchester United target Diego Leon has emerged and football analyst The Secret Scout believes it will 'wow' Red Devils fans.

Widely regarded as one of the best U18 South American talents around, Leon is believed to be in England with his entourage to finalise a move to United, who have reportedly agreed a deal with Cerro Porteno.

The 17-year-old could soon become the first signing of Ruben Amorim’s era and Man United fans may have good reason to be excited.

At least that is what The Secret Scout has suggested by posting a compilation of the Paraguayan defender’s best plays and saying it ‘wowed’:

If the deal is completed, Leon would only be able to join United after he turns 18 years old in April as Premier League clubs cannot sign players aged under 18 from overseas.

Leon has amassed 19 appearances in the first Paraguayan division this season, after making his competitive debut at the start of the campaign, and has impressed scouts with his potential.

Described as ‘lightning quick and extremely aggressive in duels’, Leon is rated for his physical attributes and maturity and could well be the answer to United’s left-back woes.

The Red Devils have missed defenders Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia for a significant part of the 2024/25 campaign and Shaw’s absence is only going to continue.

The English defender has suffered a fresh injury setback after playing just 98 minutes of competitive football under Amorim and his return date is currently unknown.

Malacia, meanwhile, has returned to action after a year-long absence and was handed two starts by the Portuguese manager, including a surprise nod in their 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

United are 13th in the Premier League following their 3-2 home loss to Nottingham Forest and will next travel to Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League, before facing Manchester City away on Sunday.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-12-24.