Highlights Jake Paul will be returning to the boxing ring on the 2nd of March to face Ryan Bourland on the undercard of Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke.

Ryan Bourland is not a well-known boxer, but he has a solid amateur background and has had some success as a professional.

Jake Paul is aiming to become a world champion and is taking on experienced boxers to build his skill set. He is also donating his fight purse to a nonprofit organisation.

Jake Paul has officially announced his return to the boxing ring, as he fights on the 2nd of March on the undercard for Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke, shown live on DAZN. The opponent? The unheralded Ryan Bourland, who boasts a career record of 17-2.

However, one of those losses came from a first-round knockout against Israel Duffus back in 2015. Footage of said knockdown has recently re-emerged online, with users on X sharing it in the aftermath of the fight announcement.

Who is Ryan Bourland

Jake Paul's next opponent is not exactly a household name

If you haven't exactly heard of Bourland, you are not alone. The 35-year-old had a somewhat lengthy amateur career. Fighting out of South Dakota, Bourland is a former Golden Gloves champion and National Junior Olympics competitor. In 2013, he decided to turn pro, as a light heavyweight. He hasn't exactly been overly active in recent years, however. He scored a win in 2022 against Santario Martin, after taking a four-year hiatus in 2018, after the damaging loss to Duffus on a Top Rank show three years earlier.

In a statement to ESPN, Bourland, known as 'The Rhino', vowed to put Paul in his place, saying: "Jake Paul steps into the ring with his social media clout, but let's not mistake followers for experience or skill. While he's been busy chasing likes, I've been honing my craft for years, stepping into the ring and beating real boxers. On Saturday, March 2, I will shock the world and put an end to Jake Paul's boxing career."

Related Tyron Woodley's interesting answer to dive question vs Jake Paul Jake Paul will never be able to escape claims his fights are rigged, and an old opponent of his has had his say...

Jake Paul's own boxing career is starting to take off

He now has 8 wins and just the 1 defeat

The last time that 'The Problem Child' stepped between the ropes was against Andre August back in December, as he made it back-to-back wins, having beaten Nate Diaz in August. He suffered his first pro defeat to Tommy Fury in February last year, however, so he now boasts an 8-1 record with five KOs.

Paul has expressed his intention to become a world champion, citing that goal as the reason for his recent match-ups with August and Bourland.

Paul said on the 30th of January: "The goal is simple; build the skill set to become a world champion. Next up is a guy who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do. Ryan “The Rhino” Bourland. And just like the animal in his bone-chilling nickname… he is also endangered!

"I beat a pro boxer in December in the first round, someone who’s been boxing their entire life, and what did I do next? I went straight back to camp to get ready to face my next opponent, a professional boxer who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do.

“It’s a new year, it’s an even better me, and I’m facing an even more experienced, seasoned boxer. I’m fighting for experience, not for money. And to show my love for this beautiful island, I’ll be donating my entire fight purse from this event to my nonprofit Boxing Bullies to help renovate gyms across Puerto Rico.”

The fight will take place at Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in Suan Juan, which is Puerto Rico’s largest indoor entertainment arena, with a capacity of about 18,500. It will be headlined by Amanda Serrano putting her WBA, WBO, and IBF featherweight titles against Germany's Nina Meinke.