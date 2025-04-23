Stone Cold Steve Austin produced one of WrestleMania 41’s most unforgettable moments at Allegiant Stadium when an otherwise spectacular ATV entrance turned into a near-miss that left a front-row fan forcibly unseated.

The Texas Rattlesnake overshot his entrance ramp, threw the ATV into reverse to realign, then tore down the ramp and circled the ring, but a split-second misjudgement saw him veer too close to the barricade, clipping it, and accidentally sending a front-row spectator crashing to the floor.

WWE’s live broadcast captured every dramatic second. Austin immediately cut the engine and dismounted, checking on the woman with genuine concern. Though she escaped with only minor bruises, the incident was a stark reminder that even veteran performers can suffer lapses when executing high-speed stunts.

Video: Stone Cold Crashes Into Fan at WrestleMania 41

WWE President Nick Khan soon appeared on camera to reassure the crowd that the fan was receiving medical attention and to announce she’d be given complimentary merchandise and future event tickets as a goodwill gesture, a move likely aimed at squashing the risk of a personal injury lawsuit and managing the fallout swiftly.

Fans reacted with a mixture of shock and admiration. Social media exploded with #StoneColdATV, #WWEFanIncident, and #WWEFanSafety trending across X, TikTok, and Instagram. Clips of the crash, Austin’s immediate response, and Khan’s on-screen apology were shared thousands of times, renewing the debate over how far live stunt work should go in sports entertainment.