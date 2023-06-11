Jack Grealish featured as Manchester City were crowned Champions League winners for the first time on Saturday evening.

The Englishman was in the starting lineup for City's clash against Inter Milan in Istanbul.

He played the full 90 minutes as the Citizens defeated their Italian opponents.

Rodri notched the opener in the 68th minute with a lovely curled finish.

Inter pushed for an equaliser but they could not find the goal they needed and City held on for victory and secured a historic treble.

Jack Grealish still in full kit at 5am and leading chants

Grealish is known for his wild celebrations after winning trophies and he was at it again after City's Champions League win.

Brilliant footage has emerged of the 27-year-old still in full kit at 5am in the morning.

Grealish was still going strong and leading chants while joined by teammates Ederson, Erling Haaland, Kyle Walker and John Stones.

The former Aston Villa star got everyone going by singing: "Have you ever won the treble? Have you f***". View the footage below...

The footage has gone viral, having attracted over 18k 'likes' and 2.5k retweets at the time of writing. View some reaction below...

Fans react

Jack Grealish's emotional interview after Man City won the Champions League

Grealish gave a brilliant interview to BT Sport after City's win against Inter.

He said, per the Mirror: "This is just what you work for your whole life. I am so happy man.

“I was awful today. I don’t care. To win the treble, with this group of players is so special. Anyone who knows me knows how much of a family person I am and how much I love football, and this is my whole life.

“You think of all the people who have helped you along the way and I saw my family in the crowd, and it just made me emotional.”

On Pep Guardiola, he added: “He’s a genius isn’t he? I just went and said to him ‘you’ve made this happen for me’. He put so much faith in me, buying me for a lot of money.

“Even last year when I was playing c***, he stuck with me and spoke to me. And now he’s given me this platform to perform and I just said thankyou to him.”

Grealish will no doubt continue partying over the next few days before linking up with England's squad for their upcoming matches against Malta and North Macedonia.