Fury Snr was left with blood dripping from his head after headbutted a member of the Ukrainian's camp.

The 59-year-old is known for being Tyson and Tommy's father, but he was once a professional boxer.

Footage of John Fury getting brutally knocked out has re-emerged following his altercation with Oleksandr Usyk's team in Saudi Arabia on Monday afternoon.

Fury Snr was left with blood dripping from his head after his son Tyson and Uysk's camps clashed in Saudi Arabia. 'The Gypsy King' and the Ukrainian are set to meet for the undisputed world titles this weekend, and it appears that things have already got heated in the build-up to the epic showdown.

John was first reported to have been involved in a heated altercation with a large member of their rival's team. As he walked away from that, one of Usyk's younger team members appeared to get in the way and received a headbutt from the WBC champ’s dad.

According to the Mirror, shouting was heard between the two teams, with video capturing a member of the Usyk team going face-to-face with John, with chants of ''Fury" and "Usyk" being led by the respective teams.

John could then be heard saying to Usyk's team: "We ain't going nowhere, we don't go nowhere!" Fury's brother Shane was also furious as he shouted: "Is that not f****ng daft? Stupid b****rd, show some respect. Is that not stupid getting in someone's face you f****ng p****."

Fans will only know 'Big John' for being Tyson and Tommy's dad. However, the boxing faithful may not know that he was a former professional fighter himself.

He didn't have the best of luck in the ring

Fury Snr began his career as a professional in 1987 and competed until 1995. During that time as a heavyweight, he won eight times and suffered four defeats as well as one draw.

His penultimate fight saw Tyson's father go head-to-head with former WBO heavyweight champion Henry Akinwande at the G-Mex Centre in Manchester.

Footage from the fight shows Fury being dropped to the canvas by Akinwande, leaving him struggling to move as he attempts to beat the count from the referee.

He appeared to drop his guard during the third round of the fight, with Akinwande dropping John with a devastating right hand which left Fury Snr unable to continue.

Following the defeat, he took a four-year hiatus away from the sport. He returned in 1995 against Steve Garber - an opponent he already defeated. That said, there was a different outcome in the rematch.

The 59-year-old suffered the final defeat of his career and was knocked out by Garber in the fourth round. Fury Snr was dropped with a brutal right hand and was out cold. The loss was the last time the Brit would ever step foot inside the ring.

John Fury has Broken his Silence after Headbutting a Member of Usyk's Team

Fury Snr has apologised for the clash

Fury Snr has issued a public apology for headbutting a member of Usyk's team and acknowledged that he behaviour on Monday was unacceptable.

Speaking to Seconds Out, he said: “Sincere apologies to everybody involved, to be honest with you. It’s just the way we are. Emotions and tensions are running high.

“He was a very disrespectful fella, wasn’t he? Everybody knows, if you come close in a fighting man’s space, you’re gonna cop for something, aren’t you? Or else there’s something wrong. People don’t understand, we’re the real deal as fighters.

“Win, lose or draw, I’ve had a thousand hidings in my life. It doesn’t matter to me; what does matter to me is respect for my son, and he wasn’t showing any of it. Do you know what I’m saying?

“He mentioned my son, and that was it, so he had to have it. He’s had his fight now, and he’s lost to an old guy! I don’t care, [the bleeding] doesn’t bother me, it’s what we live for. We’re fighting people, that’s a regular occurrence to me.”