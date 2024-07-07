Highlights Jordan Pickford saved a penalty to help England reach Euro 2024 semi-finals.

Pickford's unique pre-save routine, including swaying shoulders and touching the crossbar, was captured on video.

Pickford has saved a penalty in every shootout he's played for England.

Jordan Pickford was the England hero during the Euro 2024 quarter-final match with Switzerland. The Three Lions' goalkeeper saved one penalty which was enough to see his side reach the next stage of the competition.

Gareth Southgate and his side were once again underwhelming and looked to be going out of the tournament until Bukayo Saka curled in a stunning equaliser with 10 minutes to play. This cancelled out Breel Embolo's opener and was ultimately enough to send the game to penalties after extra-time.

It was in the shootout that Pickford stepped up and new footage from the stadium has captured his exact moments in the build-up to aiming his one pivotal spot-kick save from Swiss defender Manuel Akanji.

Jordan Pickford Saves From Manuel Akanji

Of course, Pickford was helped by his water bottle of knowledge – which successfully informed him that Akanji would likely shoot to his left – but he still had to get in the right head space to pull off the save. A video on social media, with over 2.6 million views, has captured exactly what the Everton man was doing to psyche himself up before the key moment.

Television cameras usually focus on the penalty kick taker, so it's fascinating to see what the England shot-stopper did in the build-up. The 30-year-old gestured first at his own head, in dialogue with either himself or someone off-screen, before walking to the goal. He took his time initially, but then immediately marched forward towards the referee who made sure to stop him from engaging directly with Akanji.

Pickford, still facing the Swiss defender, then walked backwards, oddly swaying his shoulders – presumably trying to put off his opponent. He lept and touched the crossbar a few times as he took his spot on the goal line. Most interestingly, he then became perfectly still, not even bouncing on his toes.

He held that position for as long as possible and then dived left, as per his water bottle's instruction, and successfully managed to thwart the Manchester City defender with a fine save. England would score all their penalties, and with Switzerland missing just the one, this stop from Pickford was the difference on the day.

The 30-year-old later also revealed that the match referee didn't let him carry out his usual routine during the shoot-out but that didn't seem to put him off. He explained that he would usually collect the ball for a teammate before they step up from 12 yards but wasn't able to on this occasion apart from for the first spot-kick.

Pickford then said: "Firstly the referee didn't let me do the usual process, so I've got to adapt. I had to adapt to it tonight. I like to get the lads the ball, for a bit of focus for them, a bit of calmness. I could only do it on the first one tonight and luckily I saved it."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jordan Pickford has saved a penalty in every shootout he's played in for England.

Pickford Penalty Record for club and country (senior and youth) Penalties Faced 62 Penalties Saved 8 Penalties Conceded 54 Penalty shoot-out record not included*

Pickford Shares Moment With Shaqiri

England star nearly beaten directly from a corner

Pickford clearly enjoys the sense of occasion that comes from a penalty shoot-out as his personality seems well suited to being the centre of attention in such high-stakes moments.

Perhaps it is his ability to find pleasure in the sport amid all the pressure that helps him perform so well. For example, with the game on the line, he was nearly beaten directly from a corner as Xherdan Shaqiri swung the ball in, hitting the woodwork.

Despite nearly being embarrassed, Pickford turned to point a finger of appreciation at the Swiss winger, giving him a cheeky wink and a thumbs up as you can see in the footage above. It's always nice to see footballers who play the beautiful game with a smile on their face and the England star was certainly grinning after the final whistle on this occasion.

