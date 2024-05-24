Highlights Lucas Paqueta faces FA charges for deliberate yellow cards in several games, raising concerns about his future at West Ham.

Suspicious betting patterns were spotted in matches where Paqueta received bookings.

Paqueta has until June 3, 2024, to respond to the charges and the full impact on his career remains uncertain.

It has been confirmed this week that West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been charged by the English FA in relation to alleged betting breaches. The misconduct allegations relate to Rules E5 and F3.

England's football body has accused the midfielder of getting booked deliberately "for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market" on four occasions. The Premier League star has been investigated since around August 2023 and centres around suspicious betting patterns which have been traced to Paqueta Island, off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

As a result, there are now major fears at West Ham that the player's career could be as good as over. It's understood that the alleged offences took place in four league games – against Leicester City on November 12 2022; Aston Villa on March 12 2023; Leeds United on May 21 2023; and AFC Bournemouth on August 12 2023. And with Sky Sports reporting that four specific yellow cards in these games are under investigation, footage has emerged online showing what the player did to receive a yellow card in each of those matches.

Lucas Paqueta Career Yellow Cards Club Games Yellow Cards West Ham United 84 21 Olympique Lyon 80 10 AC Milan 44 12 CR Flamengo 88 21 Brazil 44 7

West Ham 0-2 Leicester City

November 12 2022

As you can see in the footage above, the first challenge is relatively innocuous. It's certainly a clear foul as the 26-year-old slides in late on Boubakary Soumare but it's not necessarily anything massively out of the ordinary.

The Hammers would lose the game against Leicester City 2-0. So, once more, it's not unusual to see a tired midfielder tracking back and then putting in a rash tackle as he potentially lets out a little bit of pent-up frustration.

Paqueta has been sent off three times in his senior career, with only one of those being a straight red card.

West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa

March 12 2023

On this occasion, the midfielder yet again makes a poor sliding tackle as he tries to dispossess Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn – the Scotsman being no stranger to a bad foul himself. As with his challenge vs the Foxes, there can be no doubt that this would result in a yellow card.

The foul came in the 70th minute of the match with the scores level at 1-1 at the time. This is how the game would finish, with Paqueta then substituted off just six minutes later.

West Ham 3-1 Leeds United

May 21 2023

This is actually the only game of the four in question that West Ham won. Goals from Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini would seal the 3-1 victory, despite Leeds United taking the lead through Rodrigo after just 17 minutes​​​​.

There were only three yellow cards in this game, with the Brazilian being the only Iron to go into the book. His card came in the 65th minute of the game as he shoved and tripped Crysencio Summerville after the winger got the wrong side of him while looking to break away on the counter.

Related 3 Potential Replacements For West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta After Shock Development The Brazilian looks likely to leave the Hammers and he will need to be replaced, but by who?

Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham

August 12 2023

Per The Athletic, it emerged that Paqueta was first being investigated for possible betting breaches in August last year following suspicious betting patterns surrounding a yellow card he picked up in this game. As West Ham drew away from home against Bournemouth, the midfielder caught the eye.

He was booked for an aerial challenge on Illia Zabarnyi and then showed dissent towards referee Peter Bankes. He was interviewed by the FA last September and provided them with access to his phone the following month.

The West Ham midfielder now has until June 3, 2024 to respond to the charges. Regardless of the outcome, the allegations look to have at least scuppered a big-money transfer to Manchester City.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 24/05/24).