Highlights Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel stole the show in the Champions League this week.

Although Arsenal and Bayern Munich both provided plenty of entertainment in their matches.

But Micah Richards missed it all because he had other plans despite the return of European football.

This week the Champions League returned and we were treated to plenty of great moments. The standout highlight had to be Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel scoring that 95th-minute equaliser against Atletico Madrid. Arsenal smashing four goals past PSV on their first game in the competition since 2017 was good fun too. And Bayern Munich's 4-3 win over Manchester United entertained plenty – especially thanks to Andre Onana who made a major mistake and then owned up to it by demanding to speak to the press in a post-match interview.

Read more: Man Utd's Andre Onana demanded he did post-match interview after Bayern Munich mistake

Who are the hosts of CBS Sports Golazo?

These days, what makes part of the competition so much fun is not just the footballers who pull off the spectacular week after week, but also the punditry team who have such good chemistry when covering the action for CBS Sports Golazo. Ex-pros like Thierry Henry, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher regularly feature on the panel alongside host Kate Abdo.

Champions League appearances Thierry Henry 112 Jamie Carragher 80 Micah Richards 5

One funny moment this week, for instance, came when they were discussing talented English Jude Bellingham who had just scored yet another last-minute winner for Real Madrid. Ever desperate to see him one-day play for Liverpool, Carragher said: "I'm sure Jude wants to try Premier League one day, and where better than 6 times Champions League winners Liverpool?" Henry brutally quipped back: "He is playing for a team that has won 14..."

Read more: Thierry Henry’s response when Jamie Carragher suggested Jude Bellingham will join Liverpool one day

In this exchange, eagle-eyed viewers would have noticed there was no comment from fellow panellist Richards – who no doubt would have burst out laughing after hearing this hilarious putdown from the former Arsenal striker. In fact, the retired English defender wasn't on the show at all this week and the reason why has mockingly been slammed by Carragher and Henry.

Why wasn't Micah Richards on CBS Sports this week?

Addressing the absence, Abdo began: "I wonder what was so important that Micah had to miss work on the very first week back, it would surely have to be something important. Maybe an A-list charity gala, raising money for worthy causes?" Carragher chimed in, wondering: "Saving people, saving children?"

The real reason was then shown as footage emerged of the ex-Man City star featuring on the English sports quiz show A League of Their Own. The clip shared on CBS caught Richards messing about, diving head-first along some sort of giant slip n' slide.

In disbelief, Carragher said: "He chose that over the Champions League football. Big Meeks! What a clown. Honestly, he would do anything for money, that man." While Henry added: "Seriously? Wow." You can watch the footage below via the CBS Sports Golazo TikTok:

It certainly seems as though Richards missed out on a lot of fun this week as Champions League football returned. After all, not only did he miss all the aforementioned highlights, he was also absent when Peter Schmeichel tried to roast Carragher over the fact that Liverpool are playing in the Europa League this season.

The former Man United goalkeeper said: "Jamie loves that team from the [Europa] League, that’s tomorrow.” Caragher then fired back with a witty response, saying: “You’ll be in there in a few weeks, don’t worry!”