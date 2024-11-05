Footage of Neymar playing in only his second appearance for Al-Hilal since returning from his ACL injury has caused concern among fans online. The Brazilian winger was brought on just before the hour mark, having missed most of the previous campaign following his high-profile move to the Saudi Pro League outfit.

While Al-Hilal emerged victorious in their AFC Champions League clash against Esteghlal FC, it was not the outing the former Barcelona star would have hoped for, as he was substituted before the end after seemingly sustaining a hamstring injury. In the wake of this latest setback, videos of Neymar's performance have circulated, prompting some fans to plead with the forward to consider calling it a day.

Related What Fans are Saying About Neymar After His Return From Injury The Brazilian has finally returned from injury and he's already got fans talking

Neymar Highlights vs Esteghlal Go Viral

The superstar appeared to try and avoid getting into tackles

In the videos being shared online, Neymar can be seen actively pulling out of challenges, seemingly to prevent himself from picking up another injury that could put him back on the sidelines. The Brazilian superstar has been plagued by injuries in recent years, and it appears he is keen to avoid putting himself in situations that could cause him further harm.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since moving to PSG in 2017, Neymar has missed a total of 196 games for club and country through injury.

In one specific clip, Neymar actively jumps out of three tackles, including two in the space of two seconds. The player's fears of getting hurt could potentially impact his performance, with fans claiming that they would rather see him retire than continue putting himself at risk. Watch the footage below:

In response to the video, fans took to Reddit to express their sadness and concern. One said: "He should just retire. This is sad." Another chimed in to share similar thoughts, commenting: "This is my favourite player. It's genuinely so sad to see this."

A third gave a more elaborate response to Neymar's perceived downfall, saying: "I know he's getting paid millions and yada yada but seeing one of the greatest players of our generation reduced to this is just so sad." A fourth simply said: "Remembering Neymar in his prime, this is just sad really." While another echoed the thoughts of many by writing: "Remembering Neymar in his prime, this is just sad really."

Related 10 Biggest Contracts in Saudi Pro League History [Ranked] The Saudi Pro League is well-known for its massive contracts offered to players, venturing into the millions per week.

Despite having only played seven times in Saudi Arabia, there have been rumours suggesting that the Brazilian could already be looking for a way out. It has been suggested that the 32-year-old is keen to link up with former teammate, Lionel Messi, at Inter Miami.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 05/11/2024.