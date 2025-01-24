Alejandro Garnacho's actions after Manchester United's latest game against Rangers in the Europa League has got fans talking, with the star winger's future at Old Trafford in serious doubt.

This month has seen Garnacho's name linked with a potential move away from the Red Devils, with Napoli reportedly leading the race for the winger if he was to leave the club. Man United's new owners would be open to a deal that would represent pure profit, given that Garnacho spent two years in the club's youth academy after joining them as a teenager in 2020.

All of this speculation has only been fueled by the fact that Garnacho has struggled for consistent minutes in recent matches under Ruben Amorim, the former Sporting boss that was drafted in to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag. A departure would not exactly be taken well by supporters, who voiced their opinions on Garnacho's decision to gesture towards those in attendance after the match. A video claiming Garnacho 'looked' emotional as he thanked United supporters after the match has gone viral, with some even feeling that it looked like a goodbye wave.

Will Garnacho Stay?

Amorim refused to rule potential departure out

A highly-rated young player, Garnacho reminded everybody that watched him against Rangers of just how mercurial a talent he can be. Despite a strong performance, Garnacho was seen after the match applauding the Manchester United fans on his own before leaving the pitch. This, combined with comments from Amorim, have only fueled further speculation. The Red Devils manager said, as per ESPN:

"I'm focused on the games and he's here. He's a player for Manchester United. He was really important for us today and let's see in the next days."

Garnacho completed 90 minutes against Rangers, just the third time he has done so in a game under Amorim's management. In most games since the Manchester derby, for which Garnacho was not in the squad at all, the Spanish-born Argentina international has featured sparingly for his club, more often coming off the bench than starting. As aforementioned, Napoli are one of the leading teams in the race for Garnacho, should Man United choose to sell him.