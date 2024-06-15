Highlights Footage has emerged on the moment Alex Pereira accepted an offer to headline UFC 303.

The Brazilian will main event the show against Jiri Prochazka after Conor McGregor was sidelined by injury.

Pereira and Prochazka agreed to the bout on just two weeks' notice.

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira has been called upon once again to headline a UFC pay-per-view event on short notice. Following the news that Conor McGregor had been forced out of his bout with Michael Chandler at UFC 303, company bosses were forced to make a phone call to the Brazilian that has become a regular occurrence in recent months.

'Poatan' has signed to fight Czech fighter Jiri Prochazka in the show's new main event, which is a rematch of their UFC 295 encounter, which Pereira won by TKO. The two will now step into the Octagon to face one another again.

The reigning champion had actually taken that fight on short notice after Jon Jones' planned bout with Stipe Miocic had to be scrapped at the last minute. Pereira was back to save the day at UFC 300 in April, where he headlined the card against Jamahal Hill after the UFC struggled to find a fitting main event fight.

Clip Shows Alex Pereira Accepting Short Notice UFC 303 Fight

Pereira has released footage on his YouTube channel showing fans the moment in which he accepted the fight at UFC 303. While traveling in Australia, he received a call providing details of the short-notice opportunity. Through his responses on his side of the phone call, there was little hesitancy in Pereira's when accepting the rematch with Prochazka on barely two weeks' notice.

"You're crazy, chama or no chama. All good, let's do it. Let's go. How won't I be happy with this news?... That's it, let's go.

Pereira also goes on in the footage to reassure the caller that he is ready for his light heavyweight title defence. Speaking on the phone, the champion says; "But I'm training as well, you not watching?" This is before he informs his travelling companions that he is filling in as one half of the UFC 303 main event, "I'm going to enter in [the] McGregor spot." Among his companions, there was also little hesitation or nerves present in the video, with excitement and reassurance being the foundation of their responses.

Pereira Has Been Training During His Tour of Australia

Pereira was in the middle of an 11-day promotional tour of Australia when the call came to defend his gold at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the 29th of June. Although news of the Prochazka fight will have cut his travel plans short, the fearsome power puncher wasn't overly concerned about the limited amount of time he would have to train for the bout. "Of course, this is not the best way, but it's not new to me. [I've] been through similar situations."

Pereira also reiterates that he has been training while on his Australian travels. He included footage of himself training at 'Air Locker Training', a high-altitude training center. However, 'Poatan' did acknowledge that he had to take some time off from training following his successful UFC 300 bout against Hill. Pereira had suffered a broken toe in the lead-up to the fight, before breaking another inside the Octagon on fight night. While that issue might have slowed him down temporarily, he insists that he is now "ready to fight".