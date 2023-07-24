Manchester United recently continued their summer transfer business by signing former Inter Milan stopper Andre Onana.

David de Gea’s dramatic exit left the club short-changed in the goalkeeper department, meaning getting hold of the Cameroonian was top priority.

Erik ten Hag’s existing relationship with the goalkeeper due to their Ajax days meant a £47.2m transfer for Onana was fuelled by their prior association.

He has been signed on a five-year deal with an additional 12-month extension also on the cards should all parties decide that is the best course of action.

“To join Manchester United is an incredible honour,” he said upon his arrival.

“I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way.”

Onana’s arrival married up with the departure of United’s long-serving De Gea represents a real changing of the guard as Ten Hag looks to continuing imprinting his influence on the red side of Manchester.

Until his debut with the club, fans will be watching his viral training highlights on repeat, and you can watch them below.

While Onana failed to make a highly anticipated cameo against Arsenal, United fans have been given some behind the scenes training footage to feast their eyes on.

Tom Heaton picked up a full 90 minutes – with an added penalty shootout – under his belt with United’s new face Onana expected to feature in the club’s upcoming pre-season fixtures against Wrexham and Real Madrid.

At United’s Pingry School training centre in New Jersey, Onana linked up with his teammates for the first time while he was given the opportunity to warm up with the rest of the squad ahead of their Arsenal clash.

His well-documented footwork was on full show as he produced a moment of skill Ronaldinho would be proud of. Showcased further in a fleet-footed passing drill, fans of a United persuasion will be pleased with his inaugural showing in United colours.

The 34-cap Cameroon international also showcased his ball-handling ability as he had shots rifled his way, though he looked to handle them with ease.

Another aspect of the clip that United fans will be relishing is how well he has gelled with his fellow goalkeepers. Most notably, Dean Henderson made a brilliant stop to which his Cameroonian counterpart appreciated with a round of applause and a full-hearted hand slap.

What can Manchester United expect from Andre Onana?

Ten Hag is expected to double down on his playing out from the back approach as the Dutchman embarks on his second season at the helm at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old is best known for his ball-playing capabilities, a skill set so evidently De Gea lacked.

Despite losing 1-0, the former Nerazzurri goalkeeper produced an all-time Champions League final performance as he displayed comfort while under pressure and the ability to pick out players with both short and long-range passes.

Even Pep Guardiola, who is highly regarded as one of the sport’s finest managers of all time, showered him with praise following his club’s historic night.

“When you have a goalkeeper like Onana who can read perfectly where every is to pass to, with Calhanoglu and Barella, then the strikers hold it up and move the ball around,” the Spaniard said, via Football Italia.

“It is very, very difficult. It would be a tiny bit easier without this goalkeeper, but still very tough.”

The finale is just a snippet of what Onana can produce on the big stage, and exactly why United fans are so excited to have him in board.