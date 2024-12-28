Footage of Anthony Joshua throwing a variety of kicks during a recent training session has been leaked on social media, and everyone is saying the same thing as fans are left wondering how well the former two-time world heavyweight unified boxing champion would fare if he entered the UFC to compete in mixed martial arts, instead.

Joshua, 35, has been a mainstay in elite boxing for approximately 10 years, having shared the ring with the likes of Dillian Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin, Andy Ruiz (twice), Oleksandr Usyk (twice), Francis Ngannou, and Daniel Dubois. He has been pivotal in boxing's growth, particularly in the UK, since the 2012 Olympic Games, and would be an asset for whichever combat sports promotion he fought for — should he decide to try another fighting discipline.

Anthony Joshua's pro boxing record (as of 28/12/2024) Fights 32 Wins 28 KOs 25 Losses 3 Draws 0

And, judging from the footage below, MMA — or, at the very least, kickboxing — is something that interests him in training.

The viral clip left fans wondering the same thing