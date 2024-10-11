England and Arsenal fans have been left concerned after footage of Bukayo Saka limping after the Three Lions' 2-1 loss to Greece on Thursday night has surfaced on social media. The Premier League star has been nothing short of excellent for the Gunners in recent weeks. Following the injury to Martin Odegaard, he stepped up and has delivered a series of very impressive performances for Mikel Arteta's side.

Saka may have only scored three times so far this campaign, but he's recorded at least one assist in all but one of his Premier League appearances so far. It demonstrates how effective he's been at creating opportunities for his teammates. If Arsenal are to finally go all the way under Arteta and usurp Manchester City at the top of English football, they'll need their star forward to keep up his form.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bukayo Saka has 10 goal contributions in 10 Arsenal appearances this season

Unfortunately, England's disappointing loss to Greece isn't the only thing giving cause for concern for fans coming out of Thursday night. Footage of Saka leaving Wembley Stadium has gone viral on social media.

Saka Was Seen Limping Out of the Arena

Fans concerned for star winger

After a bright start to life under Lee Carsley, England were brought firmly back down to earth during their match against Greece, losing to the visitors 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. A brace from Vangelis Pavlidis, including a 94th minute winner, sealed the deal for Ivan Jovanovic's men. Jude Bellingham offered a brief moment of optimism for the Three Lions when he equalised in the 88th minute, but that was all undone by the Benfica forward's late effort.

It wasn't just the game that had England fans worried, though. Early into the second half, Saka was subbed out of the match for Noni Madueke. He was visibly struggling and the decision was made to replace him with the Chelsea figure.

Concerns about his fitness only escalated after footage of the Arsenal man limping out of Wembley went viral on social media too. Watch the clip below:

Carsley Revealed Saka was Being Assessed

He could miss some huge Arsenal fixtures

Seeing Saka come out of the game in that manner and then limp out of Wembley as he did in the video will have plenty of fans worried, but Carsley had no concrete information about the situation afterwards. Speaking in a post-match press conference, the manager revealed his forward's condition was still being assessed, but he could see there were issues before he was taken off. He said:

"He’s being assessed. In the build-up to the first goal, you could see he felt something in his leg."

The comments will have done little to ease any concerns that Arsenal fans may have. The next run of fixtures could shape the rest of the club's season and with Odegaard already unavailable, losing Saka too could prove to be disastrous. As a result, Gunners supporters have been expressing their worries on social media with one fan on X (Twitter) saying: "Get him back to Arsenal immediately," while another posted: "I really hope it’s nothing serious at all."

One supporter is still hoping for a positive outcome and said: "Let’s pray it’s nothing too bad."

Arsenal's Next Five Fixtures Date Competition Opponent Venue Saturday, 19 October Premier League Bournemouth Vitality Stadium Tuesday, 22 October Champions League Shakhtar Donetsk Emirates Stadium Sunday, 27 October Premier League Liverpool Emirates Stadium Wednesday, 30 October EFL Cup Preston North End Deepdale Saturday, 02 November Premier League Newcastle United St. James' Park

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 11/10/2024.