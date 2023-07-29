Footage of an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo and a cameraman is going viral on social media following Al-Nassr’s 0-0 draw against Al-Shabab on Friday.

Ronaldo started the Arab Club Champions Cup match on the bench before entering the fray in the 62nd minute.

Despite the legendary Portuguese forward’s introduction, though, Al-Nassr were unable to break the deadlock.

Al-Nassr’s winless run subsequently stretched to five matches - although it should be noted that the club’s previous four fixtures were friendlies against European teams - and Ronaldo was visibly frustrated as he walked off the pitch at the King Fahd Sport City Stadium.

The 38-year-old was seen shaking his head before having words with someone on the touchline.

A cameraman and his assistant followed Ronaldo as he left the pitch and then positioned themselves next to him as he drank some water.

Irritated that he was being filmed, Ronaldo squirted some of his water at the cameraman before telling the pair to move away - which they duly did.

Video: Ronaldo incident with cameraman

You can watch the footage here:

It won’t come as a shock to hear that Ronaldo has received criticism online following the incident.

Some feel that the former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar was out of line and you can certainly understand that point of view. The cameraman and his assistant were simply doing their jobs, after all.

On the other hand, everyone knows Ronaldo is a fierce competitor and it’s certainly no surprise that he didn’t take kindly to being followed by the cameraman after failing to win the match for Al-Nassr.

It’s hard to believe the incident would have happened had he just scored in the winning goal.

Ronaldo appeared to have cooled down by the time he left the stadium.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was filmed signing autographs for fans and posing for photographs.

When is Ronaldo next in action?

Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates are next in action on Monday, when they face Tunisian outfit Union Monastirienne - a team that lost their opening Arab Club Champions Cup match 4-0 to Egyptian side Zamalek.

Zamalek are Al-Nassr’s third and final Group C opponents on August 3. Only the top two sides from each group qualify for the quarter-finals.

A prize pot of $6 million is up for the grabs for the winners of the competition, and there’s no doubt that Ronaldo will be desperate to add this particularly trophy to his extensive collection.

Which other players have joined Ronaldo at Al-Nassr?

Ronaldo has paved the way for other household names of European football to move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane has become the latest high-profile player to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr following his departure from Bayern Munich after just one season in Germany.

Ronaldo’s ex-Man Utd teammate Alex Telles has also joined the Saudi Pro League side, along with the Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina is also at the club, as is the former Udinese and Lens midfielder Seko Fofana.

Al-Nassr will certainly be among the favourites to win the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League, although they face stiff competition from a handful of teams in the division who have all strengthened their squads in recent weeks.