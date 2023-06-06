Pep Guardiola was very complimentary of Erik ten Hag going into the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Speaking about Ten Hag prior to the game, he said, per the Metro: "I identify a manager by how they are improving, just to see when he arrives and now. To see the team getting better and better, that is not easy in the first season.

"I identify a really good manager, a part of that is a guy who represents our profession in the best way possible on the pitch and off the pitch.

"I cannot say we are friends, we are not in touch much. We had a short experience in Munich [when Ten Hag was a coach] but I think honestly United has an exceptional manager for many years."

Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola clash during FA Cup final

Despite the words of praise and clear respect between the pair, it got heated between the two during the FA Cup final.

Cameras were focused on the two managers throughout the final and The FA Cup have released the footage on their YouTube channel.

At one point in their 17-minute long video, the two could be seen arguing in a heated exchange. View the moment below...

Why did Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola clash during FA Cup final?

Manchester Evening News witnessed the heated exchange and have shed light on what sparked it.

It is said that Guardiola and City were not happy with the officiating in the first half.

The were furious with the penalty awarded against them and that Casemiro went unpunished for a challenge on Manuel Akanji.

And it all boiled over when they were denied their own penalty claim after Kevin De Bruyne fell to the turf following a challenge from Fred.

Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola make up at the final whistle

Despite the clash during the game, the respect between the two was once again clear to see at the end of the match, which Man City won 2-1.

What next for Man City and Man Utd?

United's season is now over and their attention will turn to improving the squad in the summer transfer window.

City have already won two trophies and could win a historic treble when they take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10.