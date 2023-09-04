Highlights Evan Ferguson, an 18-year-old striker for Brighton, showcased his talent with a hat-trick in a Premier League match against Newcastle United.

With his impressive performance, Ferguson is likely to attract interest from top Premier League clubs, potentially commanding a high transfer fee.

Ferguson has already scored 10 Premier League goals in just 24 appearances and has received praise from Gary Lineker and Ian Wright, among others.

Evan Ferguson very much appears to be the next big talent emerging at Brighton and Hove Albion. He certainly stole headlines over the weekend as he netted his first Premier League hat-trick as the South Coast outfit dismantled Newcastle United. Playing at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the Seagulls bounced back from their surprise home defeat against West Ham the weekend prior, to pick up all three points against the Magpies in a 3-1 win.

Ferguson opened the scoring shortly before the half-hour mark, finishing with predatory instinct from close range as Nick Pope spilt Billy Gilmour's long-range drive. The 18-year-old then doubled his team's lead with a second in the 65th minute as he was afforded far too much time and space to receive the ball, turn and then fire an accurate shot into the bottom corner from around 30 yards out.

The Irish talent then wrapped up the points as he completed his hat-trick just five minutes later when his left-footed strike deflected off Fabian Schar and into the back of the net. This was enough to seal the win despite a late consolation from Callum Wilson.

On the evidence of this latest fine display, it appears Ferguson could well be destined for the top and we all know what that means. Yes, as a Brighton star, he will no doubt be of huge interest as a potential future signing for many top Premier League clubs. Chelsea, for instance, spring to mind.

After all, the Blues did just spend a British-record fee of £115m to land Moises Caicedo from the Seagulls, meaning Todd Boehly and co have now handed the South Coast outfit £225m in the space of a year – including other purchases like Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez as well as Graham Potter and non-playing members of staff such as head of player recruitment Paul Winstanley who has since become co-sporting director in West London (via The Athletic).

If Ferguson is to end up at Stamford Bridge, it's hard to escape the feeling that he could move for an astronomical fee. This week, for instance, Luke Edwards of The Times said of the player: "Brighton and Hove Albion recently sold one player for more than £100 million and they look like they will be selling another one in the not-too-distant future."

Evan Ferguson stars against Chelsea as a 14-year-old

Well, Chelsea could have perhaps avoided that potential future financial hit had their scouts been paying a little more attention way back in 2019. Indeed, in what was Frank Lampard's very first game in charge of the Blues (during his first spell as manager), a young 14-year-old named Ferguson came off the bench for Bohemians FC in the 1-1 friendly draw.

He may well have been an unknown teenager at the time, but the Irish striker immediately caught the eye for the fact that, despite his young age, he didn't look physically out of place. Sporting the number 12 jersey, he happily tussled with senior Chelsea men. His touch was also assured and at one point he even dribbled between a number of opposition players before curling a shot from the edge of the box just past the post.

And, although it's not shown in the YouTube highlights below, as per the Irish Times, he "caught the eye after being introduced by Keith Long in the 67th minute, with his cute stepover allowing Eric Molloy in to score Bohs' 89th-minute equaliser."

How many goals has Evan Ferguson scored for Brighton?

Shortly after, once the season had properly begun, Ferguson became the youngest player to represent the Bohemian senior team when he made his League of Ireland debut away to Derry City in September 2019. And while the Chelsea recruitment team were too slow to act on his potential, Brighton were characteristically sharp as they snapped the youngster up in January 2021.

He made his first senior appearance for the English club that August – coming on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup – and scored his first competitive goal in the same competition a year later as the Seagulls beat Forest Green Rovers 3-0 in August 2022.

Still only 18 years of age, the striker already has ten Premier League goals to his name in just 24 outings, while he also has two assists. And, in all competitions for Brighton, he has 14 goals and four assists in 33 matches – having netted a similar 18 in 39 while playing for the U21s.

ReutersConnect

What has been said about Evan Ferguson?

Understandably, after his latest performance, Ferguson has picked up plenty of praise in the media. For instance, when speaking on the latest edition of Match Of The Day (via The Argus), host Gary Lineker said: “Eighteen years old, I think he could be a little special.” He later added: “I don’t want to get carried away but I see a hint of Haaland about him." Ian Wright also chimed in with praise, saying: “He has got everything. Great movement, fantastic first touch, he takes up great positions. He is only going to get better.”

The 18-year-old becomes only the fourth teenager to score a Premier League hat-trick, alongside ex-Liverpool duo Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen, and former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Chris Bart-Williams (via Optus.Sport).

Manager Roberto De Zerbi laid on the compliments for the Republic of Ireland international after the game too, telling the press: “His improvement is important for him, for us, for his career because he’s working to complete his qualities, not only score, because he can become big, big, big. His qualities are enough to become a great player, one of the top scorers in Europe. He’s (born in) 2004. I don’t know how many young players like Evan they score these goals in their careers.”

While teammate James Milner discussed Ferguson alongside some other top Premier League strikers he'd played alongside. “I did play with Alan Shearer,” he told Brighton's media team. “They are both very good goal-scorers. But I don’t really want to compare him to anyone, because as soon as I do that it puts pressure on him – I want to make sure his head doesn’t get too big! But he’s a top talent and has started his career fantastically well. Hopefully he has a long one ahead.”