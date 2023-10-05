Highlights Francis Ngannou faces an uphill battle as he takes on Tyson Fury in his boxing debut, with experts doubting his abilities despite his impressive punch power.

Ngannou's training footage with Mike Tyson has received criticism from fans and experts, raising concerns about the mismatch of the upcoming fight.

Francis Ngannou has a huge uphill battle on his hands as he takes on undefeated professional boxer Tyson Fury in his boxing debut in Saudi Arabia later this month. He will go into the contest as overwhelming underdog despite his formidable punch power and his previous achievements in MMA where he reigned as UFC champion.

'The Predator' has been training with heavyweight legend Mike Tyson to compete in the event, and footage from his training so far has failed to impress fans and experts who are concerned that the fight will be a total mismatch on the night. However, more positive footage has finally emerged of Ngannou in boxing gloves, having fought in a kickboxing contest during the early days setting out in his combat career.

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury face off for first time

Francis Ngannou and Fury secured their showdown with both fighters set to earn mega purses for the contest in the Middle East later this month, after months of back and forth on social media over the rules and a potential date. The pair had already met when Ngannou travelled to the UK to call out the 'Gypsy King' after his win over Dillian Whyte in April last year.

After the fight was confirmed, a launch press conference was arranged to take place in London where tensions were at a relative low as the pair discussed the fight in front of a sea of media who had turned out to show the magnitude of the event. However after a respectful tone to proceedings, things got personal during the face-off as Tyson Fury removed his shirt before Ngannou decided to mock his physique which stirred up some emotions on stage.

Francis Ngannou training with Mike Tyson

To the shock of many in the boxing world, Tyson chose to work with the former UFC heavyweight in his corner for the fight with Ngannou hoping the experience of 'Iron' will help him put on a much improved performance on the night. The pair hosted an open workout in the US which was under great scrutiny given the fighter's limited boxing experience, and it generated huge hostility from fans online.

Many were extremely unimpressed as Ngannou crushed the pads at a rather relaxed pace, with ex-world champion Caleb Truax even reacting by suggesting it was awful and would see him comfortably beaten by Fury. His rival's father John also moved to deliver his verdict insisting it was embarrassing and warned his son's opponent to increase his level before the time they step in the ring.

Francis Ngannou in boxing action

Although not having fought professionally in the boxing ring, Ngannou seemed destined for the squared circle in the early stages of his career and fought in the professional kickboxing ranks. Footage has now emerged of the powerful Cameroon star boxing with much greater intensity during a showdown in which he clearly dominated by using his boxing from range.

Francis Ngannou fighting stats Height 6'4/193 cm Weight 247lbs /116.5 kg Record 17-3 (12 KOs) KO ratio 71% Best win Alistair Overeem Next fight October 28 v Tyson Fury

The powerful star begins in the footage by utilising his jab before he began to unload more meaningful combinations, and a crisp counter upon his opponent's arrival certainly stumbled him. There is a significant size difference in truth, but Ngannou can then be seen going on the advance unloading some booming shots to his helpless rival on the ropes in two occasions.

Although he is going to need a borderline miracle to land a KO combination on illusive WBC champion, these show slightly stronger signs that Ngannou does perhaps possess some boxing fundamentals despite what his training footage has suggested to fans so far. Fans were actually impressed with one even suggesting online that the video saw him show better striking than in the entirety of his time in the UFC.

WATCH: Francis Ngannou in 2015