Francis Ngannou is notoriously one of the most devastating knockout artists in MMA history, but three of his first four wins in the sport came in a fashion that he's not exactly known for. 'The Predator' made his debut in the sport in 2013 for French promotion 100% Fight following a gruelling journey from Cameroon to France to escape poverty - and showed off some serious submission skills.

Footage from his win over Rachid Benzina in Paris proved that the fearsome striker could more than hold his own on the ground as he secured a first-round submission. Naturally, his trademark power was also on display, as he dropped his opponent with the first punch he landed, before another flurry of blows wobbled Benzina and forced him to the floor.

As his overmatched opponent desperately tried to pull guard, Ngannou calmly assumed a dominant mount position, pushed his opponent's head into the canvas and began to hyperextend his arm, forcing the Frenchman to submit. The Cameroonian slugger went on to pick up two further submission wins, before signing with the UFC in 2015. At the time, fans could have been forgiven for assuming that Ngannou was a greater threat on the ground than he was on his feet.

That Ngannou was going to be a submission wizard could not have been further from the truth as 10 of his next 11 wins came by knockout, including destructive finishes of Curtis Blaydes and Alistair Overeem. Across that same time frame, Ngannou picked up just one more submission victory. The towering heavyweight hasn't submitted another opponent since picking up a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus after tapping out Anthony Hamilton with a kimura in 2016.

His preference for knocking his foes out cold hasn't served Ngannou too badly, though. He brutally stopped Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 to win the promotion's heavyweight title. However, the African superstar hasn't fought in MMA since he outpointed Ciryl Gane in a dull heavyweight title defence at UFC 270 in January 2022.

Ngannou infamously left the organisation because of a contract dispute with Dana White and soon after decided to turn his attention to boxing, where he fared pretty well in terms of overall performance.

In October 2023, he lost via split decision to then-WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, but his impressive showing was enough to convince the WBC to rank him as the 10th best heavyweight in the world. He returned to the ring in March of this year to face off against Anthony Joshua, but found himself on the wrong end of a savage second-round knockout.

Francis Ngannou's boxing results (as of 23/08/24) Opponent Result Type Round, time Date Location Anthony Joshua Loss KO 2 (10), 2:38 08/03/24 Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Tyson Fury Loss SD 10 28/10/23 Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

He might currently have a 0-2 record in boxing, but Ngannou has refused to close the door on a potential return to the sport. He is believed to have earned upwards of $30 million for the two defeats.

Ngannou recently announced that he would be returning to MMA for a fight against fellow knockout artist Renan Fereira inside the Fighters League (PFL) cage in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. That fight, which takes place on the 19th of October, is expected to be a striking battle between two dangerous punchers. However, if the pair end up deadlocked in that department, it could be that Ngannou decides to dust off his rarely-used submission skills.