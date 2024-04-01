Highlights Emma Hayes was unhappy with Jonas Eidevall's behaviour during the Women's League Cup final.

Hayes' anger stemmed from Eidevall's altercation with Erin Cuthbert, which saw him receive a yellow card.

Eidevall defended himsel from Hayes' comments, saying he was happy with the way he conducted himself and hinted she was a bad loser.

Emma Hayes and Jonas Eidevall came to blows after the Women's League Cup final between Chelsea and Arsenal on Sunday afternoon. It was the Gunners who prevailed at Molineux Stadium, with Stina Blackstenius' 116th-minute strike proving to be the difference between the sides.

Hayes was not happy at all with the Arsenal manager and she made her displeasure known after the final whistle. Following a frosty handshake, Hayes appeared to push Eidevall away and wagged her finger in his face, leaving the Swede perplexed.

Why Emma Hayes was Unhappy With Jonas Eidevall

She called his touchline behaviour 'unacceptable'

Hayes was still fuming after the match and called out Eidevall for his behaviour during the game, calling it 'unacceptable'. Most of her anger stemmed from his altercation with Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert during the game, which saw him booked. Watch the moment below...

Speaking in her post-match interview, Hayes said, per the BBC: "There is a way to conduct yourself on the touchline. I get he is a winner, but his behaviour is unacceptable.

"There were a couple [of instances], but the way he fronted up to Erin was unacceptable. We should not blow it up, and I'm sure when he is calm we can have a conversation. It is not the first time he has been told, but it should not be a massive story."

She added, per ESPN: "I think there's a way to conduct yourself on the touchline. I think it's absolutely essential that we role-model in the right way. I'm not down for male aggression on the touchline. Fronting up to players, for me, that's unacceptable.

"I'm disappointed, and I told Jonas that. I don't think it's OK to behave like that. He got a yellow card and in fact he should have probably been sent off. I'm all for competing to win. I've never been booked in 12 years, my time here. I totally accept he's a winner and wants to win, but his behaviour on the touchline wasn't acceptable."

Eidevall also explained his incident with Erin Cuthbert

Eidevall revealed after the game that his altercation with Cuthburt and subsequent yellow card arose because the teams had disagreed about whether there should be a multi-ball system when the ball went out.

He said: "Arsenal wanted it to be played with a multiball system, Chelsea wanted it to be played with a one-ball system. Therefore, the final was played with a one-ball system.

"The ball gets kicked away, and Chelsea wants to take a new ball to throw a quick throw-in, and I said, 'You guys wanted to play with one ball, now we need to get that ball.' Of course, Erin is not happy over that. I didn't say anything more in that situation."

Jonas Eidevall Bites Back at Emma Hayes

Eidevall said she needs to look in the mirror

Eidevall also responded to Hayes' comments, defending his own actions and hinting that she did not behave like a good loser.

He said: "I think there is definitely a way you behave in the technical area. There is also a way you behave after the game, being a good winner, but you also need to be a good loser and be responsible in both those situations. I'm happy with the way I conduct myself, and others need to look in the mirror and see if they're happy with themselves."

Arsenal and Chelsea return to action on Sunday 14th of April. The Gunners welcome Bristol City to Meadow Park for their Women's Super League clash, while Chelsea will play Manchester Uiuted for a spot in the Women's FA Cup final.