Probably the most famous, and to many boxing fanatics the most hated, social media star turned professional fighter Jake Paul looks like he will be rematching Nate Diaz in an MMA bout sometime in the next year.

After defeating Diaz last Saturday by unanimous decision in their highly-anticipated 10-round boxing bout, Paul wants to step into the cage for their rematch.

Many know Paul as a YouTube sensation who became famous fighting UFC legends in the boxing ring, what many don't know is that Jake along, with his brother Logan, have always excelled in combat sport from a young age.

The Paul brothers both wrestled when they were younger in their home state of Ohio. Logan has previously finished in fifth place at OHSAA State Championships and later wrestled for Ohio State University in the NCAA-Division 1, which is quite the achievement.

When Jake was 20, with very little experience in the cage, he faced off with former Bellator fighter AJ Agazarm.

Jake Paul fighting in MMA as he eyes transition

At the time Paul weighed in 45lbs heavier than his opponent, nevertheless, Agazarm used his skills in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to control the fight on the ground.

Paul surprisingly made it past the first round in the sparring session, before tapping out in the next round via an arm-bar.

Videos: Jake Paul fighting in MMA

Paul has said that if he ever steps back in the cage, he will work with trained MMA coaches such as Javier Mendes who has previously worked with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

What has Jake Paul previously said about fighting in MMA?

In an interview back in 2021, Paul said: “For sure I will, people seem to forget I was a state wrestler, division one in Ohio. That’s one of the hardest wrestling states and I don’t see why, if I can do boxing at this high a level, I couldn’t do MMA at this high a level.

“I’m going to go and get coached up by Javier Mendes, Team Khabib and that’s that.”

Paul will likely want to rematch Tommy Fury in the future after being defeated by TNT earlier this year.

Paul’s rival, and Fury’s next opponent KSI, however, believes that The Problem Child has already ‘regressed’ in his boxing progress.

Jake Paul beat Nate Diaz

“I feel like he’s regressed, if anything,” KSI told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

“I don’t think he did very well against an opponent who hardly jabbed. Watching the fight, I was like, ‘Nate isn’t jabbing at all. He’s not setting anything up.’ Jake wasn’t setting anything up. He was just surviving the 10 rounds. Low output, low IQ.

“I don’t really understand what Jake was trying to do. I think he tried going ham in the first round, realised he didn’t want to gas out because he had nine more rounds, and then just decided to go at this really slow pace and just survive the 10 rounds while jabbing and moving. That was kind of it.

“I don’t feel like Nate posed a threat. He has pillow hands, especially in the boxing ring. When it comes to MMA, he might be able to knock down someone because of how small the gloves are, but in boxing he doesn’t throw anything from the hip. It’s like he’s slapping. And the amount of shots Jake took was tremendous, but it hardly did anything, so that’s why I felt Jake was able to weather the storm and won unanimously, but obviously Nate didn’t jab.”

Will Jake Paul ever actually fight in MMA?

Paul looks like he’s serious about being able to perfect his skills in both boxing and MMA after he signed a contract with Professional Fighters League (PFL) earlier this year.

PFL are trying to dethrone the kings of MMA’s promotions in the form of the UFC and have already signed some promising and experienced fighters. PFL have had the likes of former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis on their books and more famously signed previous UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who left the UFC still as a champion.

It’s looking more and more likely that Paul vs Diaz 2 will be an MMA event on a PFL card. Paul wants to take on the former Ultimate Fighter winner in a PFL smart cage within the next year.

On the latest episode of Impaulsive, co-host Mike Majlak asked Paul: “Could you beat Nate Diaz in MMA?”

To which Paul responded with: “Not right now ... but in a year, maybe.

“But honestly, I'll will it into existence, and I’ll work so f****** hard that I could do it. And the best part about it is the MMA match, obviously, starts standing up like a boxing match. He can’t hurt me with punches. His kicks aren’t gonna be strong. If his punches aren’t strong, how are his kicks gonna be?

“The crazy thing about it, I’ve done the calculations in my head,” Paul continued. “We start standing up. I learn kicks, right? I learn how to defend kicks. I’m beating his ass standing up clear as day in boxing. He tries to get close to me, I can just stick and move. He tries to take me down, my takedown defence is better than his. I have way higher wrestling experience than him. He’s not gonna be able to take me down. He’s slow, so I’m gonna see the shots coming. Boom, block the shots. He can’t take me down to submit me, it becomes a standing match.

“Three five minute rounds. Easy. I just fought for 30 minutes, that’s 15 minutes. I can work twice as hard in half the amount of time, spend twice as much energy to keep him away from me while punching, not letting him take me down, and I will just have to watch out for his guillotine. Because he has a really good guillotine.

“Seriously, with eight to nine months of training, I know I can beat Nate Diaz in MMA,” Paul concluded.”