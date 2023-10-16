Highlights KSI believed he did enough to win against Tommy Fury but was shocked and angry when he lost by unanimous decision.

Tommy Fury has now beaten KSI and Jake Paul as he aims to dominate the influencer boxing scene.

KSI was distraught and angry after he was beaten for the first time in his boxing career by unanimous decision against Tommy Fury in Manchester. 'The Nightmare', like many fans and pundits who watched the event, believed that he had done enough to have his own hand raised by the judges on the night with the decision leaving him stunned and confused.

It is the second win in a row for 'TNT' who has now beaten both KSI and Jake Paul on the judges scorecards as he looks to clear out the influencer boxing scene for good. However after a heated reaction at the final bell from KSI where he declared his intention to appeal, some damning evidence appears to see the 30-year-old almost condemn himself.

KSI v Tommy Fury - what happened?

It was a big night for the leading star of Misfits Boxing who was looking to take a starring role on his event and become the first man to beat Fury and prove that influencer boxers can mix it with someone from the professional ranks. He started brightly with some crisp shots drawing roars from the crowd in the arena in the opener, but things descended into a bit of a scrap.

KSI followed a strict game plan as prepared by his coach Alexis Demetriades and managed to nullify the jab and threat of Fury boxing on the back foot by landing his power punches and clinching, while trying to win the battle on the inside. He felt he was doing enough to get the nod and continued to pursue his tactics, which were limiting his rival to single shots.

The final bell went and many believed he had done enough for the upset, but a majority decision was announced, with one judge initially scoring the contest a draw, before it has later been revealed there was a miscount. Fury leapt around in joy and relief that he had managed to escape a difficult evening with the win, but it left a sour taste in the mouth of the influencer on the other side of the ring.

KSI's reaction in post-fight interview

The Watford native was absolutely seething after the decision was announced and took to the microphone even to argue with Fury with no remorse or respect for his reaction. It was at this point he announced his intentions to make a complaint about the scorecards, which had already been spotted to be mistaken, and order an official review from the Professional Boxing Association.

He shouted: "How do I lose a six-rounder? Unreal. He’s the man that’s meant to be the pro boxer, and he won a majority, it’s outrageous. We’re going to appeal. I want to appeal. I’m sorry, that is outrageous. We need to see that again. I felt like I won that."

Video: KSI gives his thoughts on a previous appeal

Appeals often take place in boxing over decisions, including one which hit close to home for KSI as Logan Paul announced he would appeal the Briton's split decision win from their second meeting back in 2019. It was a close encounter which also ended in controversy as many believed Paul did enough to win and was unfortunate to have had a point docked.

Fury himself was left fired up by KSI's announcement that he was going to appeal and was also dismissive of the nature of it insisting he did have a bad night but did enough to scrape past. However, footage has now emerged of the Misfits champion's thoughts on Paul's appeal, and it is fair to say they haven't aged well.