Lionel Messi scored a magnificent free-kick for Inter Miami in his latest appearance - but should the goal have been allowed to stand?

That’s the question some football fans are wondering after footage of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner using a clever tactic to gain a subtle advantage, without the referee’s knowledge, went viral on social media.

The legendary Argentine forward produced another Man of the Match performance as Inter Miami narrowly qualified for the Leagues Cup quarter-finals at the expense of FC Dallas.

Inter Miami were five minutes away from losing the match 4-3, but Messi - who’d already scored the game’s opening goal - stepped up and curled home a beautiful free-kick, sending the tie to a penalty shootout in the process.

Take nothing away from the free-kick: it was a glorious strike. Though you’d expect nothing else from Messi, who is unquestionably one of the greatest free-kick takers in football history.

But would the 36-year-old have scored the free-kick if referee Cesar Arturo Ramos was being more vigilant?

How did Messi gain an advantage from the free-kick?

The following video, which appears to have been recorded by an eagle-eyed spectator in the stands, shows Messi repositioning the ball on several occasions.

In the end, Messi had moved the ball a couple of feet to the left, increasing his chances of scoring.

After the ref had finished talking to those players in the FC Dallas wall, Messi - who’d by this point settled on his final position - prepared to shoot.

The World Cup winner then stepped up and sent an inch-perfect strike into the top corner of the net past goalkeeper Maarten Paes.

There were no appeals from the FC Dallas players. They were completely unaware that Messi had gained a very sneaky, but clever, advantage in the build-up to the set-piece.

Video: Messi gains clever advantage from free-kick

Watch the footage here:

Messi, once again, proving that his football IQ is unmatched. The small details can make an enormous difference.

How well has Messi settled in at Inter Miami?

It’s fair to say that Messi has so far managed to exceed expectations since joining the Major League Soccer outfit this summer.

He scored a stunning late free-kick against Cruz Azul on his debut, before netting two goals and providing an assist on his first start against Atlanta United.

Messi scored another brace in his third match against Orlando City, and then produced another masterclass against FC Dallas.

Four games, four Man of the Match appearances. The Barcelona legend never ceases to amaze.

Moreover, Messi appears to be happier now than at any point during his ill-fated spell with Paris Saint-Germain.

It hasn’t taken long for him to endear himself to his new teammates, who are experiencing first-hand what it’s like to play and train alongside arguably the greatest footballer in history.

Will Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup?

With a fired-up Messi - alongside Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba - in their ranks, Inter Miami stand an excellent chance of going all the way in this year’s Leagues Cup.

Tata Martino’s side face Charlotte in the next round of the competition on Friday night, and you certainly wouldn’t bet against Messi producing yet another masterclass in that one.