Highlights Barcelona wonderkid Marc Guiu made a fairytale start to his senior career, scoring the match-winner just 30 seconds into his debut.

Guiu's family had an emotional reaction to his goal, with his mother crying tears of joy and his father applauding proudly.

Barcelona coach Xavi praised Guiu's performance and hinted at the possibility of him playing in the upcoming El Clásico match.

Barcelona wonderkid Marc Guiu produced a moment of magic in the first 30 seconds of his senior debut to provide the match winner for his side against Athletic Bilbao. Replacing Fermin Lopez on the 79-minute mark, the 17-year-old stepped up to the plate to open and close the scoring with just his third touch of the game - 33 seconds after his introduction.

João Félix picked the ball up in the opposition half and produced a defence-splitting past for the marauding Guiu, who showed great composure to smartly slot it past Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon. La Masia and Xavi Hernandez have – once again – unearthed another gem out of nowhere and in the absence of the talismanic Robert Lewandowski, the 2006-born prospect was given the Man of the Match award for his game-defining performance.

As expected, the post-goal celebrations were jubilant as his teammates joined him in the corner to congratulate him on his blistering start to his senior Barcelona career. The camera panned to Blaugrana star duo Frenkie de Jong and Lewandowski, who rose from their seats to applaud the goalscorer, but the footage of the night came as Guiu’s family, who were in attendance, could not hold back their emotions as he scored on his debut.

Guiu’s family emotional reaction to his first goal in a Barcelona shirt

The dream debut. His match winning goal aside, his family would have been brimming with surprise as they saw the youngster make his way onto the pitch for the very first time. His mother was – evidently – crying with joy, while his father was on his feet, triumphantly applauding. Moments like this do not come round often, and you can see the emotional toll it has taken on his family.

But what a moment at such a tender age. Barcelona really could have a true star on their hands. You can watch the heart-warming footage of his family’s reaction in full below:

After the match, Cadena SER managed to catch up with Guiu’s father, Manel, to talk about the unforgettable experience.

“I experienced it with a lot of emotion and joy. We all hugged each other, we jumped cried and shouted a lot.”

Then asked whether his father, as proud as he was, shed a tear at his son’s goalscoring exploits in front of 90,000 fans.

“Yes, a little. I’m sure he as excited because he’s been working for this for a long time. He is an area striker who gets free well, is strong and has goals, as he showed today by making a breakthrough in Barca’s game.”

Read More: Thierry Henry’s fascinating insight into playing alongside Lionel Messi

“I personally like Marc Guiu. I’ve always said that I have no problem looking at La Masia players,” he said. “You have to give them trust. When you see that the kid is ready, you take him to the playground. “Guiu’s face ln the bench didn’t look scared. He was looking at me with the ‘coach, out me on!’ face. I saw that he was ready, and I subbed him in. You can tell that he can score goals, and everything went well. I’m so happy.”

Guiu’s goal saw Barça move into third place in the domestic standings, having amassed 24 points from ten outings. Just one point behind table-topping Real Madrid, all eyes will be on the all-important El Clásico fixture, which is just around the corner.

The two Spanish powerhouses will lock horns on Saturday 28 October and Guiu could get the chance to shine on the biggest of occasions given that Lewandowski will – at that point in time – still be unavailable for selection.

Whether Xavi will place his trust in the youngster again is unknown at this point, but it’s not unfair to say that Guiu has done all he can in his short but sweet cameo against Los Leones to prove his worth.