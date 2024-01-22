Highlights Controversy surrounds the headbutt incident in the Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis fight at UFC 297, with fans analysing replays and speculating on its intentionality.

Headbutting is illegal in the UFC, and fans have expressed anger towards Du Plessis for the supposed use of this move, despite it appearing to be accidental.

Strickland himself confirmed his belief that the headbutt was deliberate and caused his eye injury, although he did not express extreme anger and is ready to move on.

Another epic weekend of UFC action has been and gone, with fans again treated to a crazy main event between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 for the middleweight world title.

This bout was hugely anticipated, with ever-controversial Strickland looking to regain his belt and continue his rise as one of the superstars of the sport. The Toronto crowd was buzzing and were behind Strickland all the way, however, it ended up being the South African Du Plessis who came out on top, winning via split decision after five brutal rounds.

The fight itself had it all and showcased just how good the middleweight division is right now, with these two fighters performing at the top of their games. However, the fight did not come without some controversial moments that have had fans talking.

The headbutt that changed the fight

In round 4, Du Plessis accidentally caught Strickland when pressed up against the cage

Lots of buzz has been made around round four specifically, with Strickland suffering a large gash just above his eye, with many confused as to where it came from at first.

Since the fight over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans have analysed replays and seen the moment that Du Plessis seems to accidentally headbutt Strickland while holding him against the cage walls of the Octagon. Many videos have been circulating X over the weekend showing a slow-mo video where you can see the move unfold.

Related Dricus du Plessis' face a day after UFC 297 fight vs Sean Strickland The South African may have won the fight and the middleweight championship, but boy did he look battered a day after!

For those that are not aware, headbutting is not allowed in the UFC, despite being acceptable for many years in the early stages of the competition. They have since been banned due to the danger of causing severe head and brain injuries. This has, of course, then brought a lot of anger from fans towards Du Plessis for the supposed use of this illegal move. It must be stressed, though, it did look entirely accidental.

Strickland addressed the heabutt after the fight

To make these claims even more substantial, Strickland himself came onto social media after the fight and made a statement that confirmed his stance on the headbutt situation. He said: "Well f*** haha... man that headbutt really made it difficult to see, but I thought we got the job done. Blood and all!!! Onto the next one!!! Thanks to everyone who supported me!!!!!!"

Not beating around the bush here, Strickland himself clearly believed the headbutt was deliberate and caused the huge gash to his eye which left him unable to see properly for the remainder of the fight. The tone of his post did not seem too angry and he is the kind of fighter who will move on and accept it, but the fact he addressed the headbutt shows he was 100% sure Du Plessis made that move and did so on purpose.

Neither Du Plessis nor his team have said anything about the controversy, with their celebrations probably still going strong, but fans have certainly been making their voices heard. Many are calling for a rematch, which was potentially on the cards anyway, but now even more so with the talk surrounding this headbutt.

Related Israel Adesanya's live reaction to Dricus du Plessis beating Sean Strickland at UFC 297 Izzy was watching UFC 297 at home and his reaction to Du Plessis being announced the winner was very interesting.

Of course, you cannot take away from the rest of Du Plessis' performance because of this one issue, he fought like a champion and deserved the victory in the eyes of most. It's a shame that this one moment is getting in the way of any praise or celebration, but on a stage as big as the UFC, moments like this will always get spotted.