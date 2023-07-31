Highlights Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named as Liverpool's vice-captain, a significant moment in his career at the club.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shared the news with Alexander-Arnold during the team's pre-season tour of Singapore.

Alexander-Arnold's promotion to vice-captain has been praised by his new captain, Virgil van Dijk, who believes it will benefit his development as a leader.

Liverpool’s new vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold was filmed as boss Jurgen Klopp shared the exciting news that he was being handed the role - and their interaction has gone viral.

While Virgil van Dijk has been appointed as club captain at Anfield following Jordan Henderson’s departure to Al-Ettifaq, Alexander-Arnold will become his deputy.

He replaces James Milner, who joined Brighton & Hove Albion following the expiry of his contract with The Reds at the end of last season.

With the exits of two influential figures in Henderson and Milner, Liverpool fans have been speculating as to who might take over the vacant positions as the upcoming Premier League season draws ever closer.

But now their minds can be put at ease as they now know the key parts of Liverpool’s ‘leadership group’ for the foreseeable future.

From captaining the U18s to being named as vice-captain, the player looked to be bursting with pride as he was told of the decision.

It was a moment to cherish for Alexander-Arnold, who has plied his trade for the Merseyside-based outfit for the last seven years.

And now, having been trusted with added responsibility, his career at his boyhood club has been taken to a new height.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on November 30, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Watch: Jurgen Klopp tells Trent Alexander-Arnold he is vice-captain

In a clip shared by Liverpool’s official website and media channels, Alexander-Arnold is seen being taken to one side Klopp on the club's recent pre-season tour of Singapore.

Their conversation has only been going a short while before Klopp embraces his player - with the magnitude of the moment clear for all to see.

For his part, Alexander-Arnold looks in pure shock, while Klopp grins from ear-to-ear.

You can watch the full clip below...

Trent has established himself as one of Klopp’s most influential players since the charismatic German's arrival in 2015.

He has also been a creative monster from a wide defensive position, but last season he embarked on a new stage of his career by mastering the inverted full-back role.

Playing in the centre of the park for Gareth Southgate's England, he was relieved of his defensive responsibilities and the defender-by-trade was given much more license to advance and focus on creating attacking opportunities. It's a role he has relished.

As Southgate's men cruised 4-0 past Malta earlier this year, Alexander-Arnold put on a dazzling show and was rightfully praised by many.

Van Dijk’s reaction to Trent’s promotion to vice-captain

Speaking to the official Liverpool media team, Van Dijk shared his delight with his new captaincy partner and the progress he continues to make.

“It’s a proud moment for him obviously and his family,” said Van Dijk.

“I think he’s in a phase now where he has to make that transition of becoming a big leader for the football club. I think he will make those steps. And with the help obviously from myself and the others, Robbo, Ali, Mo, obviously the manager, he can make the right step.

“I think to give that responsibility to him could definitely benefit him even more as well. So it’s a very good choice. Obviously the others as well, they are as important, and we have to make sure that we take the responsibility.”

Since the announcement from the club, Alexander-Arnold has taken to Instagram to let the Anfield faithful they are in safe hands with him and their ever-reliable No.4.

“We’re ready” promised the 24-year-old in the caption as he shared a snap of his defensive partner and himself looking down the lens.