Highlights UFC 304 in Manchester, England had a US-style start time, forcing UK fans to stay awake until 6am for the main event.

Fans in Manchester were visibly struggling to stay awake during the event due to the late start time.

Dana White expressed discontent with the event, but refused to blame it on the late start.

UFC 304 took place on Saturday night with one of the main talking points of the event being the starting time of the card. Despite taking place in Manchester, England, the scheduling of the card was that of a US structure. The first prelim of the night took place just after 11pm local time. However, UK fight fans had to endure until almost 6am to see the conclusion of the main event between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, in which the challenger was successful.

There was a significant amount of conversation regarding the UK fight card taking place during US prime time. However, despite the apparent dissatisfaction among British fight fans, no changes to the scheduling were made.

With the main card kicking off at 3am, footage shows that the timing of the event did play a factor for the audience in Manchester on Saturday night. Many fans in attendance have been pictured seemingly falling asleep throughout the card, an unlikely sight for a UFC PPV event.

The UFC also held a PPV event in England in March 2023. However, the time of UFC 286 in London was much more favourable than last Saturday's event in Manchester, with the main card starting at 9pm.

Fans in attendance at the Co-op Arena were also not helped by the results of the event. Among the 14 fights that took place at UFC 304, nine of the bouts went the distance. This also included a seven-fight decision streak from roughly 12:30am to 3:30am.

Dana White Denies UFC 304 Start Time Impacted the Event

In the post-fight press conference, Dana White showed visible dissatisfaction with how the Manchester event played out. When asked about his feelings on the main event, where Muhammad dethroned Edwards, White simply responded: "[It] wasn't a barn burner."

At UFC 304, performance-based bonuses increased from $50,000 to $100,000 after a request at the press conference last Thursday. White was asked if he would consider increasing the UFC fight night bonuses permanently, to which he responded no.

"Upping them [the bonuses] doesn't change anything... I'm not doing this again. Ever."

Dana White continued to display his frustration, feeling that no fighter fought any harder or with any additional urgency to earn the improved bonuses. When one media member responded with the statement "It is 3am" to defend the fighters, White's response was: "Who gives a f***? It's f****** seven o'clock in Vegas... Never again. Seven straight f****** decisions. Yeah, the 100 thousand was a real big f****** 'woohoo, let's get it boys'. F*** that s***. Never again."

This weekend, UK fight fans can enjoy prime-time UFC viewing as the organisation returns to Abu Dhabi. In an event headlined by Cory Sandhagen versus Umar Nurmagomedov, the main card is set to begin at 8pm UK time.