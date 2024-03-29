Highlights Xabi Alonso has impressed as Bayer Leverkusen's head coach, guiding team to top of the Bundesliga with zero losses.

Fans rave as Alonso mentors Grimaldo on free-kick technique, showcasing his managerial skills.

Liverpool and Bayern eye Alonso, but reports indicate he will stay put at Leverkusen for at least one more season.

Xabi Alonso showcased his coaching excellence in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Bayer Leverkusen as he offered his years of advice to Alejandro Grimaldo, who was practicing his free-kick technique during a training session. Fans have lapped up the footage, and it has since gone viral on social media.

The Spaniard has been at the helm of the German outfit since October 2022, a time when they were languishing near the bottom of the table. Once a fantastic player in his own right, Alonso has guided Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga standings with zero losses on their domestic record this campaign in what will most likely be their first league title win in their history.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that many of Europe’s top clubs are keen admirers of his abilities in the dugout and that interest may increase tenfold after witnessing the influence he has on his players, typically behind the scenes, on the training ground.

Xabi Alonso - Managerial Career Team Real Sociedad B Bayer Levekusen Matches 98 75 Wins 40 50 Draws 23 15 Losses 35 10 Points Per Game 1.46 2.20

Alonso’s Offers Perfect Advice for Grimaldo

The left-back was eager to listen

Many fans wonder what influence managers have on training nowadays, with many taking a back-seat approach, while specialist coaches are usually at the forefront of the sessions: planning, undertaking and also delivering them.

That is seemingly not the case for the former Real Madrid ace, however, who was keen to offer Grimaldo some expertise as he was standing over the free-kick situation in training. The left-back, who has been in blistering form this season, first let off a tame effort from just outside the box as the goalkeeper took the ball in both hands with ease.

Keen to offer his advice, Alonso, one of football's best young managers, waltzed over and could be seen giving his compatriot guidance, in the form of both words and animated hand gestures, on how to make the ball dip over with a sweeter connection.

Grimaldo then stepped up to attempt another dead-ball situation, taking all of Alonso's advice on board – and, unbelievably, his second effort on goal was perfect. The man between the posts was left rooted to the spot as the defender’s effort dipped over his tall frame effortlessly. Watch the footage below:

Leverkusen, on their post, called it ‘the Xabi Alonso effect’ – and we’d be inclined to agree. The chasm in power, technique and precision between Grimaldo’s attempts were stark, and perhaps that can be attributed to Alonso’s zealous advice.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During his playing career, Xabi Alonso scored eight direct free-kicks.

Alonso Set to Stay at Leverkusen

Liverpool and Bayern Munich both set to look elsewhere

Thanks to Leverkusen taking the Bundesliga by storm, many clubs – most notably Liverpool and Bayern Munich – have been eyeing up Alonso to become their next manager. A report from The Times has suggested, however, that in Liverpool’s pursuit for a Jurgen Klopp successor, the 42-year-old has been removed from their managerial shortlist.

In the wake of the surprising news, The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported that Alonso is set to stay at the BayArena amid speculation over his future, as the 2010 World Cup winner looks to continue the amazing success story that we’ve witnessed in Germany’s top flight this season.

Alonso has the chance to do something extraordinary for Die Werkself this campaign. Ahead of Bayern Munich by 10 points with 10 games left to play, their maiden Bundesliga crown is in their hands and the reports are suggesting that it is only the beginning for the former midfielder.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 29/03/2024.