Resurfaced footage of a young and fresh-faced Paddy Pimblett, aged only 16 years old, shows just how much the sport of mixed martial arts has changed the fighter forever.

The interview shows Pimblett answering with only one or two words at a time, barely a conversationalist, but already a 3-0 prospect in MMA. In his very next fight, he signed to the leading European fight firm Cage Warriors, and embarked on a journey which saw him win a title with the organization, while generating one of the most impressive fan-bases that British MMA has ever produced.

It was not long, therefore, that Pimblett became an entirely different person as 'The Baddy' of the modern era is one of the most confident athletes in combat sports. And he'll happily tell you all about it.

Related Ilia Topuria Takes Twitter Swipe at Khabib Over Islam Makhachev Snub Ilia was quick to respond after Khabib bashed his claims for a title shot.

Old Paddy Pimblett Interview Showcases a Young Novice Fighter

The teenager appeared to struggle with conversation yet is now one of the best talkers in the entire sport