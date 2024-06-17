Highlights Jade Cargill and Damian Priest both had pretty unfortunate mishaps with the ring ropes during WWE's Clash at the Castle.

The botches might not have been their faults, though.

Footage from earlier in the night hinted the there were issues with the ropes.

WWE's Clash at the Castle event in Scotland is now in the books and it was an incredible show with some major moments. Cody Rhodes beat AJ Styles in a hellacious I Quit match, Bayley bested Piper Niven to retain her Smackdown Women's Championship and CM Punk returned to cost Drew McIntyre the chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship on home soil.

Related WWE Share Backstage Footage of CM Punk's Dramatic Return McIntyre was left stunned after Punk cost him the WWE World Heavyweight title at Clash at the Castle.

The show wasn't without its controversy, with fans in attendance furious at the result of the main event, but there were also two moments in the show that fans have been discussing online, and that was when Jade Cargill and later Damian Priest narrowly avoided serious injuries when they botched on the WWE ring ropes.

First Cargill Slipped When Jumping on the Rope

Priest later got tangled up in them

Two of WWE's biggest stars, Cargill and Priest both had a nightmare during the show when they appeared to make major mistakes. First, the former AEW phenomenon Cargill tried to launch off of the ropes, but instead slipped and tumbled to the mat in front of Shayna Baszler. She recovered quickly and bounced back to her feet, carrying on the match, but it was quite a glaring error.

She wasn't the only wrestler who had a rough go of things with the ropes, though, as the current World Heavyweight Champion Priest suffered a similar mishap. During his main event title match against McIntyre, the Judgement Day member tried to use the ropes as a launching pad as he somersaulted over them to the outside of the ring, but he ultimately found himself tangled up in them and hanging upside down in a quite dangerous looking moment.

Both moments were pretty awkward, but footage that has surfaced online from earlier in the show hints that the issues weren't with Cargill and McIntyre, but with the ropes themselves.

A Referee Was Spotted Warning AJ Styles About the Ropes

They appeared to be loose

Footage from the very first match of the night has shown that the ropes may have been the problem and not the wrestlers using them. Ahead of his match against Rhodes, AJ Styles was seen interacting with the bout's referee who indicated to him that there was something wrong with the ropes, and they were a little loose.

That explains why Cargill and Priest failed to get the right momentum after trying to jump off of them, but it raises one major issue. If WWE were aware that there was something wrong with the ropes, why didn't they try to rectify those issues throughout the night?