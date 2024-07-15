Highlights New footage has emerged which shows exactly what Khabib Nurmagomedov said to Conor McGregor after their clash.

The pair went toe-to-toe at UFC 229 in Las Vegas back in 2018.

The Russian would go on to submit the Irishman in the fourth round.

New footage has emerged which shows exactly what Khabib Nurmagomedov said to Conor McGregor immediately after the Russian submitted the former two-division world champion.

The two blockbuster stars went toe-to-toe back at UFC 229 in 2018 in what was billed as the biggest fight in the history of Mixed Martial Arts.

Nurmagomedov dominated McGregor for the majority of their mouthwatering showdown in Las Vegas. The Russian used his trademark wrestling to take down the Irishman and even got the better of 'The Notorious' one on the feet in the second round when he dropped him with a stinging right hand.

The end came in the fourth round when Nurmagomedov took McGregor’s back and forced him to submit to a neck crank - with the Russian retaining his lightweight title.

Khabib Didn't Hold Back After the Win

He was quick to taunt McGregor

One of the biggest fights in the history of the promotion has been uploaded to YouTube free of cageside commentary - which allows fans to hear clearly what the fighters and their cornermen had to say.

In the clip, Nurmagomedov can be heard taunting the Irishman after having to put up with a lot of trash talk in the build-up to the bout.

At the end of the contest, 'The Eagle' was so heated, he shouted in Russian: "B***h. I f****d you up! I f****d you up b***h!” The clip ends with him celebrating the victory.

Not shown in the footage is Nurmagomedov jumping the cage and attacking McGregor’s cornerman Dillon Danis shortly after. It then sparked a wild brawl and led to suspensions for all the parties involved.

Following the impressive win over the Irishman, Nurmagomedov would then go on to successfully defend his title against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje before retiring in 2020.

'The Eagle's' Thoughts on the Irishman

Nurmagomedov still isn't a fan of McGregor

The feud between Nurmagomedov and McGregor doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon. Ever since their clash, the pair have regularly taken to social media and traded insults towards each other.

In an interview with ESPN, the Russian took offence at how McGregor conducted himself to the build up to his clash with Poirier. Nurmagomedov believes that this, along with his antics in the lead up to their fight at UFC 229, showed his true character.

"Money and fame show who you are," Nurmagomedov told ESPN. "All the time we hear that money and fame change people. No. When money and fame come, these two things show who you are. And what has [McGregor] done? He punched an old guy [in a bar in 2019]. You guys can watch everything he did and understand, it's just like Dustin said, 'This guy is a bag of s---.'

"I saw a lot of tweets try to support him. How are you gonna support this guy? When kids, young generation watch him, watch this sport? If you want to promote your fight, promote."