Fan footage has shown that Seth Rollins was legitimately furious following CM Punk's shocking return to WWE last night at the huge Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

WWE has been dominating the trends and headlines today following the shocking return of the former AEW wrestler at last night's show. The 45-year-old, known as 'The Best in the World' returned to close out the show to a thunderous ovation from the WWE Universe in attendance at the Allstate Arena.

However, reports are now circulating that many top names within the WWE are not happy about Punk returning to the company, with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion being one of them. While the cameras kept focus on Punk during his return, new fan footage has emerged showing Rollins' reaction to the comeback, and it looks like he was far from happy.

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023

Rollins was part of the main event last night at Survivor Series as the former Shield member joined forces with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and the returning Randy Orton to defeat the villainous Judgment Day faction inside WarGames.

As the babyfaces were in the ring celebrating their victory in what looked to be the closing of the show, CM Punk's iconic theme music, 'Cult of Personality' began playing and the fans in attendance erupted with a thunderous ovation as the former World Heavyweight Champion shockingly emerged on the stage, making his return to WWE for the first time in nearly a decade.

Seth Rollins was furious with CM Punk's WWE return

Reports are currently circulating that Punk's WWE return was kept a secret from everyone, including the wrestlers in the main event, who only found out just before their match and new fan footage has now emerged showing Rollins' uncensored reaction to the former AEW star's appearance.

In the fan-captured footage, which you can see below, Rollins can be seen shouting obscenities to Punk from the ringside area as the former WWE Champion was interacting with the audience in attendance. Punk had to be restrained by Corey Graves and Michael Cole, as well as a number of officials, and Sami Zayn was seen trying to calm his ally down.

Seth Rollins has gone on the record in the past to share his legitimate hatred of Punk, even going as far as to call his colleague a 'cancer', so it seems like his reaction was totally legitimate, rather than being part of a storyline.

To add fuel to that fire, Fightful reported that Rollins tried to find Punk backstage, where he was calmed down by Cole once again, as well as WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Seth Rollins has been dropping Punk-related hints on television for months now, ever since it was announced that he'd been fired from AEW following a string of backstage altercations. Seth had even referred to himself as 'The Best in the World', which is of course, a nickname synonymous with Punk.

Seth isn't the only member of the WWE roster seemingly unhappy with the fact Punk is back, as Drew McIntyre 'stormed out' of the building last night following the end of Survivor Series and was said to be 'furious' with how things played out.