Brand-new footage of Conor McGregor appears to show him drilling training moves in a different martial art than the one he made his name in.

Though McGregor has many losses in recent times, he's beaten everybody he ever faced in the UFC except for Khabib Nurmagomedov. A two-weight champion in European MMA firm Cage Warriors, it was not long before McGregor graduated to the UFC and began running rampant in the big leagues, scoring wins over Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, and Nate Diaz.

He has not fought since back-to-back losses to Poirier, but had a fight scheduled against Michael Chandler for the 29th of June, last year. McGregor withdrew from the Chandler fight around a month before the opening bell, and has been vocal on social media about returning to the Octagon. The UFC, though, has yet to book his comeback. This has led to speculation that he could fight elsewhere.

McGregor has spoken before about his desire to compete in a new discipline