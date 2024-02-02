Highlights Tyson Fury's cut suffered in training has caused the fight with Oleksandr Usyk to be postponed.

Fury expressed his disappointment and apologised to everyone affected by the delay.

There are suggestions that Usyk may fight Filip Hrgovic instead, as Fury may not be ready for months.

An image of the cut suffered by Tyson Fury which has caused his fight with Oleksandr Usyk to be postponed has emerged online.

The undisputed Heavyweight championship clash between the two men was set to take place on 17 February in Saudi Arabia. But it has since been called off after Fury picked up an injury during his training camp.

It was reported that the 35-year-old was cut following a sparring session on 2 February. That news has since been confirmed by pictures that were shared on social media platform X. You can see the injury which has been described as a "freak cut" below. Footage of the incident has also been shared online, which appears to show the exact moment the issue occurred.

Too soon to know about rescheduling

Following the injury, it didn't take long for Fury to come forward publically to express his disappointment. As quoted by Boxing News+, he said:

“I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition. I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed. I can only apologise to everyone affected including my own team, Team Usyk, the undercard fighters, partners, and fans as well as our hosts and my friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

A spokesperson for Queensberry Promotions added:

“Whilst this is still breaking news it is clearly a massive disappointment, after the work that has been done by so many people to finally deliver this historic event to the world. Once the Doctors have appraised Tyson’s eye, we will have a better idea of the period of recovery needed. Once known we will work diligently with all the stakeholders and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to reschedule this fight as soon as possible and will of course keep everyone updated with developments.”

Oleksandr Usyk could fight Filip Hrgovic instead

Fury may not be ready for months

With this fight off, there are early suggestions that Usyk could now meet Filip Hrgovic in the ring on 17 Febuary. This is because the Ukrainian's team and manager Egis Klimas have reportedly been told that it may be "several months" until Fury is ready to fight again.

News of the bout between Fury and Usyk will certainly come as a big blow for fans who had to wait for months of negotiations before the much-anticipated fight looked to have finally been confirmed last November.

Between them, Fury and Usyk hold all four of the major heavyweight world titles, making this the most anticipated fight in 25 years. The winner would have stood to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield in November 1999.