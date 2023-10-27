Highlights Liverpool's Darwin Nunez had an extraordinary miss, hitting the post instead of scoring, but his teammates and manager still supported him.

Nunez's miss didn't matter in the end as Liverpool won the match 5-1 against Toulouse.

Despite his miss, Nunez is a popular player within the Liverpool squad and has shown great potential in his performances.

Footage recorded from the stands shows how Liverpool’s players reacted after Darwin Nunez’s extraordinary miss during Thursday night’s Europa League clash against Toulouse. The Uruguayan striker had done most of the hard work, dribbling past one defender and the goalkeeper, but somehow managed to hit the post when it looked easier to score.

Nunez sank to his knees and covered his face as the ball rebounded off the woodwork to Ryan Gravenberch. The 24-year-old, who has shown glimpses of quality since completing his £85 million move from Benfica in the summer of 2022 but has also missed more than his fair share of gilt-edged opportunities during that time, watched on as Gravenberch stuck the ball in the net moments later.

Video: Nunez's horror miss v Toulouse

Nobody inside Anfield could quite believe that Nunez had just missed an open goal - including the number nine himself. You can watch the footage of Nunez’s remarkable miss below:

Fortunately for Nunez, his profligacy didn’t matter on this occasion. Gravenberch’s finish put Liverpool 4-1 up on what was a comfortable night for Jurgen Klopp’s men. Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo and Mohamed Salah all scored as the Reds secured an emphatic 5-1 victory, while Nunez also netted earlier in the match with a powerful left-footed strike from close range.

UEFA Europa League Group E Position Team PLD W D L GD PTS 1. Liverpool 3 3 0 0 +8 9 2. Union Saint-Gilloise 3 1 1 1 -1 4 3. Toulouse 3 1 1 1 -3 4 4. LASK 3 0 0 3 -4 0

Klopp's reaction to Nunez's miss

Asked about Nunez’s miss during his post-match press conference, Klopp insisted that he “couldn’t care less” about it. The German coach said, per the Liverpool Echo: “He played incredible. Honestly, in this moment I couldn’t care less that he hit the post because everything before was super convincing.

“It was absolutely clear. How he took the defender away, how he passed the goalie. It was a perfect situation. He played really good. The goal he scored, the situations he was involved in, dropping into midfield, staying on the ball, all these things. There were a lot of good things and he is in a good moment.

“For us that is obviously important. I’m really pleased for him with the performance. Yes, it is a bit of slapstick that the ball doesn’t go in. Ryan finishes it off then it’s cool. But I said before the game, he is happy man in the moment and you can see that every day. We have to make sure it stays like that.”

Video: Reaction from Nunez's teammates

Despite struggling to score as many goals as he would have liked since joining the Reds, Nunez clearly has total support from the Anfield faithful, as well as his teammates and coaching staff. Footage posted to X by Paul Machin of The Redmen TV shows how Liverpool’s players playfully supported Nunez, whose name was chanted by the crowd, after his miss. Watch the footage below:

Nunez was subbed off moments later and received a big hug from his manager and further support from his teammates on the bench. It’s clear that the South American is a hugely popular member of the squad in the eyes of everybody associated with the club.

The Uruguay striker scored 15 goals in 42 appearances during his debut campaign with the Merseyside outfit. While he should have made it six goals in 12 games this term on Thursday night, there’s no doubt that he has the ability to surpass last season’s numbers.

