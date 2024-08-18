Footage of Israel Adesanya before and after his middleweight clash with Dricus Du Plessis has gone viral. The pair went toe-to-toe in the main event at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia on Saturday night.

Du Plessis stunned the middleweight division once again following a brutal fourth-round submission victory over 'The Last Stylebender.'

The 30-year-old South African native put on a scintillating performance in enemy territory to spoil Adesanya's comeback plans and once again showed why he's the best middleweight on the planet.

The build-up to their grudge match was marred by many personal insults thrown towards each other, with Du Plessis even making the New Zealand native tear up following a heated exchange in the pre-fight press conference.

However, it was the champion who had the last laugh, looking better than ever and can now finally put the bitter rivalry with the former middleweight king aside for the time being.

Israel Adesanya Left Humbled By Du Plessis

The former champion looked shocked in defeat

Following his loss to Du Plessis, footage has emerged on X - formerly known as Twitter - of Adesanya before and after his fight with the 185lbs king.

Cageside footage shows 'The Last Stylebender' appearing confident following Du Plessis' sensational knockout victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 in July 2023.

Adesanya can be seen confidently screaming: "I manifested this!" Immediately after, he stormed into the cage and exchanged a dark war of words with Du Plessis.

Two months later, 'The Last Stylebender' would go on to suffer a shock defeat to controversial star Sean Strickland to lose his middleweight title.

He would then decide to take a year away from the sport and rest up ahead of his return to the cage. In his comeback fight against Du Plessis, Adesanya fell just short, and it was evident that he was surprised by the result.

At the end of the clip uploaded to the Happy Punch X page, a humbled Adesanya told Daniel Cormier after the UFC 305 main event: "I didn't think this far. I didn't manifest this."

Adesanya's Reaction to the Tough Loss

He vows he's not done yet

After suffering the second defeat in a row for the first time in his professional career, Adesanya was left devastated after UFC 305.

Speaking in his post-fight interview after the contest, he said: “I felt strong, I resisted his takedowns well. I just made a stupid, dumb mistake on the ground, and he adjusted well to the Gable grip and caught me.

“I’m disappointed in myself, but at the same time I’m proud. He was just the better man on the night, and I give him respect for that.” He went on to add that he's not leaving anytime soon before sharing a warm embrace with Du Plessis.

In the post-fight press conference, 'The Last Stylebender' saw the amusing side of the defeat, saying: “I felt like I still made history tonight. I’ve never lost two in a row.

“This is my first time getting submitted, another history. Wow, amazing. I just keep doing it bro, I’m just f*****g great at this!”