Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has teased fans that he could make a sensational return to the Octagon.

Nurmagomedov, 35, announced his shock retirement from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

The win over 'The Highlight' propelled his pro MMA record to 29 wins (eight knockouts and 11 submissions), and preserved his undefeated status.

Despite several attempts from UFC president Dana White to convince the pound-for-pound superstar to come out of retirement, the Russian has stayed true to his word - even turning down a big-money offer earlier this year. Many are keen to see a rematch with arch-nemesis Conor McGregor, as the first meeting became the highest-selling pay-per-view of all-time and is one of the most iconic rivalries in MMA history.

However, Nurmagomedov's protege - and current 155-pound champion - Islam Makhachev, claims his pal 'misses fighting'. According to the current lightweight king, Khabib currently weighs some 200 pounds - much to the surprise of many UFC fans.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Fuels Comeback Rumours

'The Eagle' hasn't fought in four years

Despite turning down big offers to return to the cage, 'The Eagle' has recently fueled UFC comeback rumours after uploading an intense training clip to his social media.

The Russian appears to be back in the gym and looking in sharp shape while helping Makhachev prepare to defend his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 on the 1st of June.

In a clip uploaded to Instagram, Nurmagomedov captioned the post: "Personal example is the best motivation. I love this energy."

While the 35-year-old is known for his relentless wrestling and jaw-dropping ability on the canvas, the recent training video shows him cracking a heavy bag before ending the clip with some push-ups.

Conor McGregor Eyes Rematch With Khabib

The Irishman has unfinished business with 'The Eagle'

It was recently reported that Nurmagomedov could be in serious trouble with the Russian Government. It has emerged that the 35-year-old is said to owe 306 million rubles or $3.3 million in unpaid taxes to the Russian Federal Tax Services, as reported by Mash and RT.

The investigation into the UFC Hall of Famer's funds reportedly began following his transfer of ownership in several of his businesses, some apparently to his relatives and associates. The Russian Federal Tax Service is then said to have found irregularities in documents in relation to the closure of such businesses.

Russian authorities now suspect that Khabib used the funds he owed them to 'purchase hotels and start-ups in the UAE and Turkey.'

Following the news, McGregor has taken a swipe at his bitter rival in the hope that the alleged financial issues could force him back to the UFC for a revenue-generating fight.

The pair fought previously at UFC 229 in 2018, with Nurmagomedov going on to win the contest against the Irishman by fourth-round submission.

On a live stream appearance for his new business partner, Duelbits, McGregor commented on the reports of Khabib's tax issues. “That’s typical rat behaviour. Scurrying rat. So, he has bills to pay. Two main events or something he has in the UFC and he owes his b*****ks to the Russian government,'' he said.

"So, he’s gonna pay his f*****g money that he owes instead of siphoning it out through to other countries. I’m ecstatic and delighted that that’s coming on top of him."

McGregor moved on from talking about Khabib's tax and turned his focus to a potential comeback for the Russian. 'The Notorious' is excited at the possibility of fighting him again.

He added: “We all will welcome him back into the fight game where he’s ran from,” he continued. “It’s a rat trap. The rat trap has been set. We’re excited about that and to see where it goes. We noticed a little rat scurrying on back. We see him back around. The fat rat we call him.”