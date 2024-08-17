Highlights Noussair Mazraoui wowed on his debut for Man United with his calmness in defence and impressive passing accuracy.

The fullback shone with 92% passing accuracy, 5 ball recoveries, and some crucial interventions against Fulham.

Erik ten Hag praised Mazraoui's potential, stating that with increased fitness, the defender can achieve even more in Manchester.

Noussair Mazraoui got off to a fine start as a Manchester United player as he caught the eye with an impressive display against Fulham. The right-back was making his debut on the opening day of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Arriving with fellow former Ajax and Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt, the £17m signing was thrust straight into the starting line-up – with Diego Dalot operating at left-back due to injuries for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Upon arriving just this week, the defender spoke about his excitement to get going, saying: "I cannot wait to walk out at Old Trafford wearing the red shirt." It certainly hasn't taken long to make an impact either.

Indeed, while the game itself was won by a single goal – scored in the 87th minute by fellow debutant Joshua Zirkzee – Mazraoui's efforts have not gone unnoticed, as proven by both his match stats and highlights.

Mazraoui's Stunning Highlights

Shone on debut vs Fulham

As you can see in the footage, Mazraoui hardly put a foot wrong. Calm in possession, he looked comfortable on the ball, finding teammates with ease even when under pressure. Notably, he was also solid in defence.

Perhaps the most eye-catching moment came in the first half when Adama Traore rampaged down the right flank and cut the ball towards Alex Iwobi. With the Fulham star set to smash the ball in, the Morrocan arrived with impeccable timing, to prevent the shot.

The footage also shows that he looked happy to do the defensive work on the flanks in his own third, or push up to help the attack, while also sometimes popping up on the ball in more central areas as an inverted fullback. This versatility may well explain why Erik ten Hag has brought in Mazraoui, allowing Aaron Wan-Bissaka to join West Ham United for £15m.

Related Why Tyrell Malacia Hasn't Played For Man United Since May 2023 Tyrell Malacia is said to have gone against Manchester United's orders, leading to the full-back missing an entire season.

​​​​​​

Stats Show a Classy Display

92% passing accuracy

Mazraoui didn't just pass the eye-test on debut, though. After all, when looking at his stats it's clear to see he excelled in a number of different areas. On the ball, he really did deliver, with a 92% passing accuracy as well as seven passes into the final third.

What stood out the most, however, was how well he helped Man United keep on the front foot with five ball recoveries, three ground duels contested, three ground duels won, three interceptions, and two tackles won (out of 2 attempted). He also managed two clearances.

Mazraoui Stats vs Fulham Passing accuracy 92% Passes into final third 7 Ball recoveries 5 Ground duels contested (won) 3 (3) Interceptions 3 Tackles attempted (won) 2 (2) Clearances 2

Adding to that, chief writer for the Manchester Evening News, Samuel Luckhurst was glowing in praise for the fullback too. Writing in his player ratings, he handed the fullback a 7/10 for his efforts and said:

"Started at right back and made an important intervention from Adama Traore's cross. Bright all night. An auspicious start to his United career."

If that wasn't enough, Ten Hag also spoke with real positivity about the £17m man's fine opening display. As quoted by BBC Sport, he even suggested there could be more to come:

"I know Noussair Mazraoui like this. He is a great defender, but he is very composed on the ball. He is not in full condition. When he gets 100% fitness he can do much more. He has to build his fitness."

He also suggested that getting the fullback quickly integrated as part of a defensive four could be key for the club, saying: "When we have a consistent back four we will defend properly. If you don't have a consistent back four the gaps will come."

It certainly was a promising opening performance, but as proven by Antony – who has struggled despite netting on his debut vs Arsenal – Mazraoui will have to work hard to ensure he is a success in Manchester. Next up for the Red Devils is a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion next Saturday, before they host Liverpool at Anfield the following weekend. Those games may well provide a sterner test for the former Bayern Munich man.

Related 4 Things You May Have Missed from Manchester United vs Fulham The Red Devils faced off against the Cottagers to get the 2024/25 Premier League season started

Stats via StatmanDave.