UFC boss Dana White responded Saturday, the 7th of December, to a wild incident at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as Merab Dvalishvili and what appeared to be a member of his camp were seen on video getting into an altercation with an MMA fan during the UFC 310 event.

It is not the first time Dvalishvili has been seen quarreling with fans, as it follows another incident earlier in the year.

White told reporters at the post-event press conference that, if Dvalishvili keeps it up, it could end up costing him a lot of money.

Related Alexandre Pantoja Calls Out UFC Legend After Brilliant UFC 310 Win Alexandre Pantoja called out a UFC legend after beating Kai Asakura at UFC 310.

Merab Dvalishvili Seen on Video in Wild Fan Altercation

UFC boss Dana White gave a statement to media about the incident

Close

"He's my mini-Strickland without the mouth," UFC boss White said of Dvalishvili, referencing the ways in which the former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has caused UFC a few headaches through the years with his antics.

It all went down after Movsar Evloev's three-round decision win over Aljamain Sterling at featherweight, midway through the 14-fight card.

It is unclear to what extent Dvalishvili was involved, physically, in the altercation from footage posted on social media. A member of his team appears to exchange punches with the fan, though, while Dvalishvili is instead ushered away by security, who had to throw their arms around the fighter like a bear hug, before guiding him away from the scene.

Watch the altercation right here:

"What do you do? Let him buy the pay-per-view, I guess," said White. "I don't know. You can't keep fighting with f****** fans. It's going to cost you a lot … you can do it. It's going to cost you a lot of money."

"I say it all the time — but we're in the f****** fight business."

The rest of the UFC 310 card was light on drama, as UFC's penultimate event of 2024 drew to a close. Alexandre Pantoja retained his UFC flyweight championship with a submission win over Kai Asakura, before he made a shocking call-out of the division's former ruler Demetrious Johnson. Elsewhere, Shavkat Rakhmonov defeated Ian Garry by decision, Ciryl Gane beat Alexander Volkov on points, and Bryce Mitchell finished Kron Gracie with a slam and elbows. Choi Doo-ho defeated Nate Landwehr with elbows in the third round to open the PPV card on ESPN.

UFC's last show of the year airs from Tampa, Florida on December 14. Colby Covington fights Joaquin Buckley in the main event.