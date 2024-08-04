Highlights Andy Ruiz Jr suffered a nasty broken hand during his heavyweight clash with Jarrell Miller.

Ruiz Jr complained of a hand injury in the fifth round which he believed affected his overall performance.

The pair fought to a majority draw, despite many believing Miller did enough to win the fight.

Andy Ruiz Jr suffered a brutal broken hand in his controversial draw with Jarrell Miller. Saturday night's showdown with 'Big Baby' marked the Mexican's first appearance in boxing since his win over Luis Ortiz in 2022.

It was also his third fight since losing the rematch to Anthony Joshua in 2019. Despite a nightmare return to the ring, the Mexican-American got off to a solid start.

That said, he slowed down in the backend of the bout, and it was evident that he had an issue with his hand. Despite Miller's pressure in the later rounds, only one judge scored it in his favour, with the other two adjudging it a draw (116-112 Miller, 114-114, 114-114).

Speaking after the contest, Miller said: "I know I did enough. Threw more punches it's called effective aggression. He threw some clean shots, didn't hurt me, had him backing up the whole entire fight hit him with some good shots had him stumbling a couple of times."

Ruiz Jr Complained of a Hand Injury in the Fifth Round

Pictures emerged of the brutal injury after the bout

The 34-year-old complained of a hand injury which he received in the fifth round and claimed that it affected his performance overall.

The fifth round appeared to take a major toll on Ruiz Jr, who appeared winded and was starting to feel the pace as Miller took charge from the midway point.

Ruiz Jr showed off his injury to the camera and his opponent, and it was a horrible shape, with the heavyweight star now set for a spell on the sidelines.

He said in the ring: “I hurt my hand and you can see the bone right here. It bothered me a lot from that fifth round where I kept hitting him in the head. He’s a strong m***********, he keeps coming forward and forward. Let’s run it again."

Miller replied with little sympathy, saying that it was 'part of boxing.' The heavyweight showdown was extremely important for both fighters, the winner moving a step closer to the top of the division and the loser moving further away.

It seems likely that the pair will face off once again with Ruiz Jr now having shaken off his ring rust, while 'Big Baby' appears to have settled with his new training team.

The Heavyweight Star Calls for a Rematch with 'Big Baby'

Ruiz Jr will want some time for his injury to heal first

With the 34-year-old eager to compete regularly going forward, Ruiz Jr was able to get some crucial rounds under his belt, but may not have been satisfied with his performance as many fans felt Miller did enough to win the fight.

After the contest, Ruiz Jr insisted that it was a close bout and is desperate for the rematch: "I think it was close. It was crazy man. I haven’t fought in two years, but let's do a rematch.

“It’s pretty exhausting when you’ve got a 300lb man coming towards me. Throwing and throwing. I think I did pretty good after not fighting in two years."