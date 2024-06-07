Highlights A press conference for a July fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal descended into chaos Thursday.

A brawl ensued between members of their respective entourages.

There's footage of the near-riot below.

Video footage shows a near-riot erupting at a press conference for former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, ahead of their July 6 boxing event inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Fanmio PPV.

The Diaz Team And Masvidal Team Appeared to Exchange Blows

Punches were flying from all angles as the press event descended into chaos

The clip below shows Diaz and Masvidal, with fight signage behind them showing their pay-per-view clash next month. The bout is a rematch of sorts from their BMT title fight in 2019 — one that finished in an anticlimactic manner with Masvidal winning by third-round doctor's stoppage.

Thursday's conference was not short of drama as Diaz seemed to say very few words, before attempting to make an exit. Numerous members of the respective entourages can be seen chirping at one another, before a punch-up breaks out.

"I came here to whoop ass and do my thing," the 39-year-old Californian said in a statement Fanmio sent to GIVEMESPORT. "I feel like I'm sick of this s***," he added, referencing the media obligations, and all the talk that has gone into building this bout up on account of its recent rescheduling. The show, you see, was originally for June 1 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, but is now going down in Anaheim the following month.

Though organizers successfully convinced Diaz to return to the stage, all he seemed to do when he got there was pose and flex for the press. It was only after that hostilities escalated, with Diaz and Masvidal exchanging words.

It is unclear what prompted the argument to turn physical.

Fanmio, which broadcasts the event, posted a clip of the brawl on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Here's another angle:

All Masvidal Wants to do, he Said, is KO Diaz

'I'm meaner, faster, more explosive,' he told reporters

In a statement Fanmio sent to GIVEMESPORT, Masvidal said he's going to "take care of business" on July 6 and "knock this" guy out.

"At the end of the day, all that matters is that I’m in shape, and it’s not going to the judges. And not because of a cut, or nothing, but because of a clean KO. That’s what I’m training for."

He continued: "I’ve gotten more time to hone in on the craft, [get] sharper at boxing, and every day work on getting a little bit better, craftier, and more efficient. All that just means more violence.