Ange Postecoglou ball looks fun. A clip has emerged on Twitter of Tottenham Hotspur relieving themselves of the high Barcelona press and fans are seriously impressed.

The club have had a mixed bag of results during their pre-season campaign as they lost 3-2 to West Ham United but then secured two consecutive 5–1 wins over Lion City Sailors FC and Shakhtar Donetsk.

To conclude their games in the off-season, Postecoglou faced the biggest test of his tutelage so far: Xavi’s Barcelona outfit.

Robert Lewandowski was on target just three minutes in, and it looked as if Spurs were in for a long day.

However, a shock first-half brace courtesy of Oliver Skipp gave the Premier League side the lead as they entered the interval.

While it seemed Tottenham were going to run away with a victory in their final pre-season fixture, Ferran Torres grabbed an equaliser 10 minutes shy of the full-time whistle, which left new shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario outraged.

Matters were only worsened as Ansu Fati, with just moments left to play, regained Barcelona’s lead, a lead in which was doubled by Abdessamad Ezzalzouli in stoppage-time.

The final 10 minutes highlighted an uneasy level of fatigue, though the signs of Postecoglou’s influence was there with the emerging clip the epitome of what life in the English top-flight will look like under their new boss.

Just check the footage out below for yourself.

Watch: Impressive signs of Ange Postecoglou’s influence

Former Soccer AM host Max Rushden posted the viral clip to his Twitter and captioned it “Spurs just played more football in 30 seconds than in the previous 3 years.”

And, well, he’s not wrong.

Forget the score. It’s only pre-season and the majority of managers view it as a way of keeping legs ticking over, a chance to experiment and spread game time out.

What the Tottenham faithful should be more focused on how they beautifully played it out from the back under copious amounts of pressure.

Especially Yves Bissouma, who – at one point – had four Barcelona shirts gunning down on him.

Fear not, though, as the former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder skipped past an opposition player and spruced his side into an attack. Nicely done.

All in all, it may not have amounted to much up the other end of the pitch but seeing these passages of play in action from those in white Tottenham shirts will be an unusual – but very welcomed – sight under Postecoglou’s watch.

Inside Ange Postecoglou's managerial career

Tottenham had announced they signed the Australian coach on a four-year deal as he made the switch from Scotland to England back in early June.

Postecoglou, during his playing days, was a one-club man having played 193 and registered 27 goals for South Melbourne over a nine-season period, though a premature end was forced due to a knee injury.

Renowned frontman Ferenc Puskas was the man in charge of the club during his stint, however his managerial blueprint differs from that of the talismanic Hungarian.

Early retirement can be tough but the left-back’s sight were set on boasting a managerial role and began his career as South Melbourne’s assistant coach, gaining a promotion to head coach in 1996.

His expertise was then useful in the Australia youth set-up in 2000 but was relieved of his duties after failing to quality for the 2007 U-20 World Cup.

Just two years later, he was appointed as the new Brisbane Roar head coach and was hailed for playing an entertaining brand of football.

A-League outfit Melbourne Victory then came calling, and he signed a fresh three-year deal with them as their head coach and made wholesale changes to the roster upon his arrival, but he then became the new boss of the Australian national team just a year later.

During his time as Socceroos head coach, he won them their first ever AFC Asian Cup by triumphing South Korea 2-1 in the final courtesy of extra-time.

He marked his return to club football by joining Yokohama F. Marinos and the success failed to wilt as he won their first J. League title after a 15-year drought.

That’s until Celtic became interested, and it was in Scotland where he began to pique interest from clubs and pundits alike.

In June 2021, he signed a 12-month rolling contract and was rewarded by winning the league’s Manager of the Month gong five times in his inaugural season, while also picking up the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year.

In his second – and eventual final – season with the Hoops, Postecoglou steered them to domestic glory for the second time on the trot and ended his stint with a Scottish Cup win to complete the treble.

Whether he can continue being a perennial winner in north London is a much tougher ask, but the early signs are there - and they’re promising.

How will Spurs fare next season?

Spurs were well off the mark last season and if it wasn’t for the gifted Harry Kane and his 30 league goals, it could have been a lot worse.

The club went through a three-manager cycle with Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason all taking charge at some point, though the latter two were only appointed on an interim basis.

Regardless, Tottenham’s performances were simply not enough for European contention as they finished in 8th spot, which means they will not be featuring in mid-week action this coming season.

This could possibly be a silver lining for Postecoglou and his group of players, however, as it gives them the ability to shine full focus on domestic proceedings.

The new boss will be keen to re-establish Spurs as one of the Premier League’s top dogs and having just the anomaly of no European football will surely play into their hands.

Notoriously poor in cup competitions, too, Postecoglou could view 2023/24 as a chance to get the club’s hands on some silverware with their last trophy success being the League Cup in 2007/08.

The former Celtic boss’ arrival will potentially mark the changing of the guard in north London, especially as their rivals Arsenal have done such a stellar job of returning to greatness after a similar sticky patch.