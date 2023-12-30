Highlights New footage confirms that West Ham's opening goal against Arsenal was valid, with the ball not going out of play.

Arsenal fans may feel wronged, but the technology conclusively shows that the Hammers deserved their win.

This is not the first time beIN SPORTS has used advanced technology to determine the validity of a goal, as they did the same for Newcastle's goal against Arsenal in November.

Arsenal were on the receiving end of a surprise 2-0 loss against West Ham United this week, with David Moyes' side getting the best of the Gunners in the Premier League. It was a solid performance from the Hammers, but controversy surrounded the club's first goal when it looked as though the ball may have gone out of play moments before Jarrod Bowen broke the deadlock.

VAR took a close look at the moment, but the technology didn't have a clear view of whether the ball stayed in or went out, so they decided to stick with the referee, Michael Oliver's initial decision to award the goal. Many were quick to call corruption on the decision, with Arsenal fans in particular convinced that the ball had gone out, and they were being served a serious injustice. Brand-new footage of the moment, using state-of-the-art technology has recently surfaced, and it seems that might not have been the case.

The ball didn't completely cross the line

To put talk about the goal to bed once and for all, beIN SPORTS shared brand-new footage, using advanced technology to ultimately determine whether the ball had actually gone out of play or not. The answer? It hadn't gone out, with the slightest inch of the ball not crossing the line, ensuring it remained in play.

It won't be the news that Arsenal fans want to hear, with the club's supporters feeling wronged by the decision, but it ultimately means that the Hammers took the lead fair and square and completely deserve the win they picked up over Mikel Arteta's side on Thursday. It was an uncharacteristically poor performance from the Gunners, but that doesn't take away the impressive victory for West Ham.

This isn't the first time beIN SPORTS used technology to determine something like this

They did something similar for Newcastle's goal against Arsenal in November

Just last month, Arsenal were involved in another situation where the validity of an opponent's goal was questioned after the ball looked like it may have gone out of play shortly before Newcastle United scored against them.

Again, the angles shown made it hard to tell, but beIN Sports came through with more footage and technology similar to what they'd used for the West Ham goal to analyse whether the ball went out of play in that instance too, and they also conclusively came to the decision that it had stayed in play then as well.

Richard Keys and Andy Gray did admit, though, that they thought the Magpies' effort shouldn't have counted for a variety of other reasons, such as the foul on Gabriel and the handball from Joelinton in the buildup. Still, this is the second time the Gunners have felt hard done by after it appeared the ball went out of play, but it's also the second time that technology has proven it didn't.