Highlights The Rock is set to star in the new MMA film "The Smashing Machine" as fighter Mark Kerr, and footage has already emerged of him training hard for the role.

The film explores Kerr's rise to the top and struggles with addiction, mirroring his real-life challenges.

The Rock shared footage of himself training to his fans, with him clearly taking the role very seriously.

As The Rock's short but fulfilling layover in the WWE came to an end after WrestleMania, it appears the Final Boss isn't yet hanging up his combat sports boots, with footage of him training in MMA surfacing, upon the news he will be starring in A24's next production, a film about MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

New MMA Movie in the Works About Mark Kerr

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will be the star of the movie

Having come off the back of the hugely successful movie "The Iron Claw", a movie about the horrible story of the Von Erich family, A24 aren't ready to ditch the combat sports scene just yet, with production starting on a new movie called "The Smashing Machine", which will see Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson star as MMA fighter Mark Kerr, as they tell the story of his rise to the top and struggles with addiction.

The movie's name follows the nickname that Mark Kerr adopted during his fighting days, as he fought in the UFC in an era where fighters were expected to fight twice in one night. The Smashing Machine found huge success in the late 90s, with his first six UFC fights not surpassing the first round. Then the turn of the century occurred, and Kerr lost his way and, despite once being a two-time UFC heavyweight tournament champion, he couldn't find his way back to success and his career slowly petered out with loss after loss.

Kerr's career has been the subject of media representation before, with HBO having done a documentary of the same name, "The Smashing Machine", in which they explored Kerr's addiction to painkillers and how and why his career rose so quickly and fell so quickly.

Now, with The Rock and A24 combining to give Kerr's story a movie adaption, the future WWE Hall of Famer has started to put the work in on the MMA side of things, allowing himself to do justice to Kerr, as well as the sport of mixed martial arts.

The Rock Training in MMA for the Role

In footage posted to The Rock's Instagram page, the 52-year-old can be seen working on his striking and grappling, aspects of fighting that will be new to him despite him being a long-time serving wrestler in the WWE. It is also clear from his Instagram caption that this new fighting style is forcing him to put the work in.

"I'm learning daily, and it's been a very humbling, intense, and motivating journey into this world of combat and becoming, Mark Kerr - the two-time @UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion ... I'm a hard worker, but I realized that I'd have to work harder with this role than anything I've ever worked for in my life."

With his camp just getting underway, The Rock still has plenty of time to work on the craft of MMA, especially with the movie being given a 2025 release date.

Just like he did for his WWE return, The Rock is known to put the work in when it matters, with his performance at WrestleMania proving this, so with the movie still being a year away, fans of Kerr and of MMA can relish in the fact that The Rock appears to be someone who won't stop working until he can do justice to what he's portraying.

With this footage being the only clips around so far, expect The Rock to keep fans updated on his MMA journey on his Instagram page, as he looks to transform from a legendary WWE wrestler to a UFC fighter.