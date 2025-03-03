Summary The Rock's Final Boss character made a significant return to WWE, planning WrestleMania 42 and causing chaos.

The Final Boss creates excitement and unpredictability in WWE.

The Rock's interaction at ringside with a fan has caught the attention of the WWE Universe.

For the second year in a row, The Rock's Final Boss character has returned to the WWE and caused chaos. Returning to SmackDown in New Orleans weeks ago, the Brahma Bull announced the location for WrestleMania 42 in 2026, before planting the seeds for what would be the greatest heel turn in history.

Fast-forward to the end of the Elimination Chamber, and the Final Boss would stand side by side with once rival, John Cena. A moment that no one saw coming, it was adrenaline that was in The Rock's soul, not Cody Rhodes', as footage has revealed the People's Champion getting into a heated interaction with a member of the WWE Universe.

The Final Boss is one of the most intense characters that the WWE Universe have had the pleasure of witnessing. Birthed from fan resistance, as The Rock tried to lodge himself into a WrestleMania main event match with Roman Reigns, leapfrogging fan favourite Cody Rhodes, his work since 2024 has been some of the most inspired of his Hall of Fame career. Playing off of his TKO Board of Directors status, he wields a legitimate level of power that makes his segments must-watch. Once again bringing excitement on the Road to WrestleMania, his night in Toronto wasn't all plain sailing, as footage shows the Brahma Bull getting heated at ringside.

The Rock's Heated Ringside Interaction

The Final Boss didn't seem happy

What keeps the WWE Universe coming back for more is the suspension of disbelief that professional wrestling offers. With the lines always blurred, sports entertainment offers a unique world for bad guys, or heels, in particular. Allowed to do whatever possible, within reason, to make crowds and fans hate them, the Final Boss has had years of perfecting this craft. Knowing exactly what to say at any given moment, The Rock doesn't just do this when the cameras are rolling. Ringside footage from Elimination Chamber shows the Final Boss getting into a heated exchange with a fan, demonstrating The Rock's ability to live the part.

The Rock's Future WWE Plans

The Final Boss has opened up on him and Cody Rhodes

Credit: WWE

Since The Rock's return to the WWE in 2024, the Final Boss has not been able to escape the allure of the American Nightmare. Seemingly returning to face-off against Reigns, the Brahma Bull soon realised that a feud with Rhodes was where the money was at. Having defeated Rhodes in a Tag Team match at WrestleMania 40, the Rock has revealed that may be all she wrote regarding the pair's in-ring interactions.