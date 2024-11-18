It’s been revealed what a $2 million seat would get you at the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight, and it’s quite something. This eye-watering sum put them in the best seats in the house at AT&T Stadium to watch the Problem Child beat Iron Mike in his first sanctioned professional fight since 2005.

Tyson simply couldn’t manage to roll back the years and struggled to put anything together against the man who was less than half his age. The quality of the main event left many fans disappointed with Tyson unable to keep a decent pace and Paul willing to just stay out of trouble, taking a points victory. The judges scored the fight unanimously in favour of Paul 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.

The $2m Ticket For Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

It didn't just get you ringside seats, it got you a whole lot more

This was by far the most expensive package offered for the fight. Other packages included the VIP Contender Package ($5K), the VIP Champion Package ($7.5K) and the Ringside VVIP Package ($20K). The $2M MVP Owners Experience, according to its description, included two apron suite seats, eight ringside seats, a personal green room, an onstage spot at the weigh-in, locker room pictures with the fighters, personal car services, and a two-night stay in the luxury Loews Hotel Suite with four rooms available.

The tickets were purchased by Los Angeles-based law firm TorkLaw and a video posted to Instagram showed what the $2m price tag actually got you. The video shows two large armchairs at the apron of the ring and a personal TV mounted to the side of the ring with what one would hope were complimentary snacks and drinks.

Fans Baffled by Fans in $2m Seats

They weren't even watching the action in the ring, they were watching the TV monitors

After seeing this, fans were eager to share their opinions on the value of the seats and how well the guests from TorkLaw were actually using them.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 18/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

One said: “Why are they watching the fight on TV if they are at the fight ringside?” Another said: “$2M and the dude's still watching the screen, that’s absolutely wild!!!” A third added: “2 Mil!!! You could open a boxing gym for that and help local underprivileged kids and help get knives from the street ffs #vulgar.”

The consensus on social media was that there is no reason for a ticket to a fight to be priced so extortionately, no matter what perks may be on offer. The tickets seem as though they were purchased as part of a marketing/sponsorship deal between MVP Promotions and TorkLaw, who made a public statement.

“Life and sport often reflect each other in their unpredictability. At TorkLaw, as we spend our days fighting for our clients both inside and outside the courtroom, we see in boxing the same determination required to face life’s toughest battles. Our involvement in this event is more than just support for the sport, it’s a celebration of the human spirit and the strength it takes to keep fighting - no matter the odds.”