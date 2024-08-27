As part of the UFC's ongoing YouTube series titled "UFC Muted", fans are getting an inside look into what went down inside the Octagon during some classic bouts.

The idea is that the commentary is removed, and the fight audio enhanced so you can hear exactly what the fighters and trainers are saying to each other.

However, it's also a perfect chance to witness some brutal, historic finishes in the promotion. A recent clip uploaded to social media shows how truly tough the sport is.

Last month, fans were treated to reliving the epic battle between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, with a specific part of the fight going crazy viral on social media.

Footage emerged of what Nurmagomedov said to McGregor immediately after the Russian submitted the former two-division world champion.

In a post uploaded to X - formerly known as Twitter - viral footage has shown some historic KOs in the history of the UFC without any commentary.

Some of the noises will leave fans stunned. The first segment shows Leon Edwards - who was on the brink of defeat - landing a jaw-dropping head kick on Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278 in 2022.

The second short clip shows Usman brutally knocking out rival Jorge Masivdal with a brutal right hand to retain his welterweight title, while there was a quick flash of Tony Ferguson dropping Justin Gaethje with a stinging uppercut before going on to lose devastatingly to 'The Highlight.'

Michael Chandler's head kick knockout over Ferguson was one of the most stunning finishes in the history of the sport, with the sound of the kick landing showing how spine-tingling the KO really was.

That was then followed by another head kick, but this time in the bantamweight division. Marlon Vera knocked out former champion Dominick Cruz in their contest two years ago.

While Sean O'Malley was unable to get a finish in his title fight with Vera, 'Suga' landed a brutal knee to the head - which would've stopped any other fighter - and the sound of the connection will leave fans squirming.

Alex Pereira earned his first crack at the UFC title with an epic first-round KO win over Sean Strickland. The clip uploaded to Happy Punch without commentary shows the noise made when the Brazilian landed the left hook - which sounded like a gun going off.

A short second of Max Holloway celebrating his BMF title win over Gaethje at UFC 300 was shown before quickly switching to Donald Cerrone's mesmerising head kick knockout over Matt Brown back in 2016.

A series of more deafening strikes and head kicks were shown before ending with Joaquin Buckley's spinning head kick KO over Impa Kasanganay in 2020 - a finish that'll go down as one of the best knockouts in the history of the sport.

While many will fancy their chances in the cage, the footage uploaded to Happy Punch shows just how dangerous the sport is and that the fighters competing are willing to make many sacrifices in order to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Khabib Didn't Hold Back After Beating McGregor

He was quick to taunt the Irishman

Towards the end of the viral clip uploaded to X, it showed exactly what Nurmagomedov said to McGregor following his dominant win in Las Vegas.

In the clip, Nurmagomedov can be heard taunting the Irishman after having to put up with a lot of trash talk in the build-up to the bout.

At the end of the contest, 'The Eagle' was so heated, he shouted in Russian: "B***h. I f****d you up! I f****d you up b***h!” It ended with the Russian getting up to his feet as he celebrated the historic victory.